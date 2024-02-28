"Well it's an outlaw mud show so it fits" - Fans react as AEW Collision ratings drops amid WWE Elimination Chamber hype

Fans online have shared their reaction to a drop in AEW Collision ratings amidst the excitement surrounding WWE Elimination Chamber 2024.

Collision started airing in June, 2023 on TNT. The show is AEW's third weekly television program, along with Dynamite and Rampage, which air on TBS and TNT respectively. Collision features a number of top stars of the company competing on a regular basis in singles, tag team and trios competition.

Despite having an impressively stacked roster and a number of active storylines in progress, AEW has been struggling with ratings and attendance figures lately. The official X handle of Wrestlenomics recently shared the ratings for the February 24, 2024 episode of Collision.

The show pulled in 385,000 viewers, and registered a rating of 0.11 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The ratings of the episode were lower than that of the previous week's, which had registered 491,000 viewers. It has been suggested that Collision going head to head with WWE's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event may have been caused the drop in ratings.

Fans took to X to share their responses on the subject. Their comments echoed from criticisms launched at Tony Khan of failing to book compelling storylines to him booking unexpected matches.

Fans react to recent Collision ratings

The February 24 episode of Collision saw Powerhouse Hobbs defeat Sammy Guevara in a No DQ match, Malakai Black make his return to singles competition with a win over Bryan Keith, and FTR defeat Shane Taylor Promotions in tag team action. Furthermore, Serena Deeb defeated Lady Frost in a competitive matchup. Bryan Danielson defeated Japanese legend Jun Akiyama in the main event.

AEW filed trademarks relating to a match scheduled for Revolution 2024

Revolution 2024 is gearing up to be a hotly anticipated event. The pay-per-view event will feature a number of exciting matches, most notably Sting's retirement bout against The Young Bucks. One of the contests also scheduled for the show is the Meat Madness match.

While a lot of details have not been revealed about the Meat Madness match, it has been announced that former TNT Champions Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs, as well as former IWGP US Heavyweight Champion Lance Archer will participate in it. According to a recent report, the Jacksonville-based promotion has filed multiple trademarks related to the bout.

As per an update from United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO), AEW has filed to trademark the terms "AEW: Meat Madness" and "AEW: Match Madness". The trademarks were listed for uses pertaining to pro-wrestling and sports entertainment.

"Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling," the filing states.

It remains to be seen who emerges as the winner of the Meat Madness match in the Greensboro Coliseum on March 3.

