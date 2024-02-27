AEW Collision ratings and viewership suffer potentially due to WWE Elimination Chamber

The ratings of this week's AEW Collision are in, and it seems like the show saw a significant decrease in ratings.

Per Wrestlenomics, the February 24, 2024, episode of AEW Collision recorded 385,000 viewers, with 0.11 in the 18 to 49 demographic. This is a significant decrease compared to the February 10 edition, which drew 491,000 viewers with 0.15 in the 18-49 demographic.

It is to be noted that this week's episode of Collision went head-to-head with the 2024 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. This could be the reason behind the drop in ratings.

This past week's episode of Collision featured a dream match between Bryan Danielson and Jun Akiyama and a tag team bout pitting FTR against Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty. A no disqualification contest between Powerhouse Hobbs and Sammy Guevara also took place during the program.

Expand Tweet

Konnan believes Matt Riddle passed the chance to sign with AEW

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently spoke about the future of Matt Riddle after WWE released the latter in September 2023. The Original Bro has competed in numerous promotions since then, including MLW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

On his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan explained how Riddle might sign with TNA instead of All Elite Wrestling:

"I would assume Tony [Khan], who's picked up just about every talent out there, would have talked to him [Riddle]. (...) So, I would assume he talked to him because he's charismatic, he's good on the mic, and he's a great wrestler. Like (...), what else do you need? And he's got that UFC pedigree. So, you would think he'd talk to him."

The WCW veteran added:

"I think a lot of wrestlers talk to each other, they're like, 'Yo, what's up in AEW? You know, blah, blah, blah.' Then he's talking to people in TNA, and they're telling him what's going on there, and he probably wants the creative freedom that TNA affords him," Konnan mentioned. [From 00:02 to 01:30]

Matt Riddle's current focus seems to be NJPW, as he recently defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi at The New Beginning in Sapporo to become the new NJPW World TV Champion. It will be intriguing to see where the former WWE star ends up in 2024.

Do you want to see Matt Riddle in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.