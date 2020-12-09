Spoiler on what to expect tonight on IMPACT involving AEW Champion Kenny Omega

Tonight is arguably the biggest episode in the history of IMPACT Wrestling. The new AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will be appearing on the promotion for the first time. A statement that even one month ago seemed like only a fantasy booking pipedream is actually coming to fruition.

With IMPACT's ratings on AXS TV reported for the first time last week, it will be extremely interesting to see what kind of jump the ratings make this week. It should certainly be a substantial boost, thanks to the AEW synergy.

But what exactly can we expect from IMPACT and AEW tonight? Fans have been speculating for the past week, but now we have some details on what could unfold on tonight's episode of IMPACT Wrestling.

Where do AEW and IMPACT take their partnership from here?

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the Kenny Omega segment will receive the main event slot on the show and take up the final ten minutes of the broadcast.

The interview with Omega and Don Callis will be conducted by IMPACT Wrestling's Josh Mathews. It's been said that footage from last week's AEW Dynamite will also be shown.

Callis is thought to be speaking for a "significant portion" of the segment, so how much Omega will actually say is unknown at this time. Beyond these minor details, the bulk of the ten-minute segment is largely unknown.

What will be said? Will we get some kind of idea on what to expect from AEW and IMPACT Wrestling going forward? Or will IMPACT end tonight leaving us with more questions than answers? Hopefully, tonight shines some light on the future between these two brands.

What are you hoping to see tonight on IMPACT Wrestling? Is it possible whatever happens tonight will continue right into AEW Dynamite on Wednesday?