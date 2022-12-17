[Spoiler] Former WWE Champion almost lost his "ear" during a match on AEW Rampage this week 

AEW Rampage was almost the site of a brutal injury this week involving former WWE Champion Jon Moxley.

Moxley is known to have a rather brutal set of moves. He is frequently seen bleeding in the ring as a result of both his attacks and his tendency to meet brute force with brute force. It seems that this habit almost caused disaster at the last Rampage taping.

Before the episode of Rampage airs this week, many AEW stars took to Twitter to promote the show. However, Jon Moxley's wife and backstage interviewer Renee Paquette had a grim comment to make:

"Since I had to live through the trauma, I suggest you join me in the emotional turmoil tonight. Watch Rampage to witness my husbands ear clinging on for dear life. 🫠🤯 @AEW"

Jon Moxley was recently praised by WWE legend Kurt Angle

The Purveyor of Violence is apparently an evolved version of Stone Cold Steve Austin, according to WWE legend Kurt Angle.

In many ways, Moxley potrays the anti-hero, authority-defying personality that is shared by Austin. In an exclusive interview with WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda, WWE veteran Kurt Angle also picked up on the similarity:

"He [Moxley] has that attitude about him, he has that way about him and you're absolutely right. He is the new age Stone Cold Steve Austin, and that character always works. As long as you are able to make it look real and feel real, you're gonna have an incredible character that's gonna be succesful." [From 0:24 to 0:42]

While Moxley may not be the AEW World Champion anymore, his prowess and skill is undeniable even now. It remains to be seen how his storyline progresses in the coming weeks.

