Spoiler: Former WWE NXT star debuts on AEW 

AEW has witnessed the signing of a plethora of former WWE talents in the past couple of years. This has also resulted in over-crowding of talent on the promotion, which has garnered backlash from the wrestling fraternity.

In the latest taping of DARK, former NXT star EJ Nduka (fka Ezra Judge) made an unheralded debut.

The 34-year old signed with WWE in 2019 where he competed in non-televised events for NXT. He was released from his contract in 2021 and was later associated with Major League Wrestling (MLW).

Recent rumors also revealed WWE's interest in re-signing Nduka.

Triple H has been on a spree, bringing back released WWE talents ever since he returned to his administrative duties. He has been successful in re-signing quite a few NXT talents and pushing them onto the main roster. He also compared Nduka to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson on one occasion.

AEW DARK, which is pre-taped at Universal Studios, witnessed EJ Nduka make his debut and compete against Konosuke Takeshita this week.

Brady Booker also debuted on AEW DARK

Brady Booker (fka Bodhi Hayward) signed with NXT in 2021. He was an active member alongside Andre Chase of Chase University. The faction drew a positive reaction from NXT fans for its unique and quirky theme.

In November last year, Brady Booker was released by WWE with his shoddy work ethic allegedly being a prominent reason behind it. Booker made his first wrestling appearance since then on DARK, where he defeated Dak Draper.

AEW has been actively recruiting talent from across promotions. However, given the sheer number of signings, it seems that the contracted wrestlers are unhappy with their bookings and being underutilized in the promotion.

