WWE interested in getting back a released star who has been compared to The Rock - Reports

News of Vince McMahon's official return is not expected to affect Triple H's plans as WWE's Chief Content Officer will ideally continue pursuing his targets. As reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the company could be interested in re-signing former NXT star EJ Nduka.

The 34-year-old was part of the promotion's developmental system after signing in 2019. Competing under the moniker 'Ezra Judge', the former bodybuilder wrestled only a few house show matches. He never made it to television and was released from his contract in May 2021.

Nduka joined Major League Wrestling (MLW) following his WWE exit and has garnered a lot of praise for his performances in 2022. Despite not wrestling a single NXT TV match, Nduka was viewed highly by management as he was even compared to The Rock for his backstage attitude.

The MLW wrestler is now on the radar of multiple companies as his current deal is set to expire soon. As you can view below, Dave Meltzer also reported that Triple H's team had seemingly joined the race for the star's signature:

"EJ Nduka, who has gotten rave reviews from management here, has his contract coming due imminently, and there is interest in him from multiple promotions, including WWE having expressed some interest in bringing him back."

Why did Triple H compare EJ Nduka to WWE legend Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson?

EJ Nduka achieved notable success as a professional IFBB bodybuilder before receiving two WWE tryouts a few years back. Nduka was offered a contract after his second attempt and quickly began his training at the Performance Center.

EJ emerged as one of the hardest-working rookies in NXT as he even drew the attention of Triple H.

"I'm chopping it up with H, and he said, 'You remind me a lot of DJ [Dwayne Johnson].' I'm having the conversation, and I'm just enamored being able to talk to H because just to be able to talk to Hunter is big," revealed Nduka during recent edition of Fightful's Grapsody Reviews.

During a commercial shoot at the Performance Center, Triple H praised Nduka for his exceptional work ethic, which reminded The Game of Dwayne Johnson.

Triple H applauded the NXT talent over his progress and felt that he had a similar approach towards wrestling as The Great One.

It seems like the door has opened up for EJ Nduka to right the wrongs of his first stint, as company officials are considering bringing him back following his impressive work in MLW.

Would you like to see the one-time MLW World Tag Team Champion return? Sound off in the comments section below.

