[SPOILER] Saraya's future ahead of AEW All In has been confirmed

The following article contains spoilers for the upcoming August 11th, 2023 edition of AEW Rampage, where Saraya's future ahead of All In at Wembley Stadium has been confirmed.

On the August 9th edition of Dynamite, it was announced that the AEW Women's Championship would be defended in a four-way match, with the four participants being decided over a series of matches taking place before the event.

Toni Storm earned a bye as the former champion, while Hikaru Shida successfully defended her title on Dynamite against Anna Jay, meaning that she will walk into Wembley Stadium as the champion. The third participant will be decided on AEW Rampage, and since the episode has already been taped, who's heading to All In?

That would be Saraya, as she picked up the win over Skye Blue, meaning that she will be wrestling in front of her home crowd in the United Kingdom for the first time since April 2016 when she performed on a UK tour for WWE.

Saraya, Toni Storm, and Hikaru Shida will be joined by either Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., or The Bunny, who face each other on next week's edition of Dynamite for the fourth and final spot in the All In title match.

Saraya recently clapped back at a fan who said they didn't care about AEW All In

If there is one thing that has gotten out of control in wrestling over the past few years, it's the toxic nature of fans on social media who have chosen to pick apart anything and everything pro wrestling companies do.

AEW is no exception, and a number of people have tried to tone down the accomplishment that All In will be for months, to the point that Saraya even had to slam a fan online who claimed that they didn't care about the event despite talking about it.

SARAYA @Saraya No one cares about it? But it’s nearly sold out before 1 match was even announced. No one talks about it? Yet it trends everyday. You don’t care about it? Yet you are watching it and can’t wait to see it. Make it make sense bud. twitter.com/wrestlingmount…

The fan quickly deleted the tweet, and since then, All In is just a few tickets shy of reaching the 80,000 fan mark, making it the largest wrestling event in Britain's history since WWE Summerslam 1992.

Are you excited for AEW All In? Let us know in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here