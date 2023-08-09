Saraya claps back at fan following disrespectful comment about AEW All In

AEW All In is less than three weeks away at the time of writing and is shaping up to be one of the biggest wrestling shows of the year, which has led to Saraya clapping back at a fan who tried to play down the significance of the event.

All In has currently sold almost 80,000 tickets, and has genuinely got the potential to break the record for the highest-paid attendance in wrestling history as the card continues to take shape before August 27.

But some fans simply aren't accepting the fact that AEW has achieved such a thing, with one fan, in particular, saying that no one cares about the show. This fan caught the attention of Saraya, who put the fan in their place on Twitter.

"No one cares about it? But it's nearly sold out before 1 match was even announced. No one talks about it? Yet it trends everyday. You don't care about it? Yet you are watching it and can't wait to see it. Make it make sense bud," tweeted @Saraya.

The fan, clearly rattled by the fact that someone from All Elite Wrestling actually responded to their negativity, has since deleted the tweet.

Saraya wants a famous UK popstar to appear at AEW All In

As the road to All In begins to wind down, many people are beginning to wonder which big names from outside of the wrestling world could make a cameo on August 27.

Saraya has got her dream cameo already lined up in her head, as she recently took to Twitter to say that she wishes for former Spice Girl Emma Bunton to show up at Wembley Stadium.

Bunton knows a thing or two about performing at Wembley Stadium, having performed at both the old and new incarnations of the famous football ground during her music career.

