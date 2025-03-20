Spoiler on WWE Legend's son answering AEW's Max Caster Open Challenge

AEW star Max Caster issues another open challenge. WWE legend Taz's son HOOK answered the challenge on this week's edition of Saturday Night Collision. The article contains a spoiler for Collision 3/22.

After losing to The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) in a tag team match with Anthony Bowens in January, The Platinum star left The Acclaimed and embarked on a singles journey to become the best wrestler of all time. He has been issuing a lot of open challenges lately to prove himself.

According to PWInsider, The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil HOOK answered his open challenge on this week's edition of Collision: Slam Dunk Saturday (tapped after Dynamite 03/19). The former FTW Champion added another loss to Caster's losing streak by beating the controversial star with The Redrum.

Top stars like Rush, Brody King, Jay White, and Konosuke Takeshita had answered his open challenges in the past few weeks and defeated him. He hasn't won a single match in All Elite Wrestling since parting ways with his former tag team partner Anthony Bowens.

Max Caster thanked the AEW fans on X

Max Caster is a heel in AEW. But surprisingly, he thanked the fans on social media recently. It happened after his new t-shirt ranked 20th on the top-sellers list on AEW's online shop. He also made a big claim that his 'Best Wrestler Alive trademark shirt' is the best-selling t-shirt on ShopAEW:

"The Best Wrestler Alive™ officially has the best-selling shirt on @ShopAEW! Thank you! I knew I could do it!" Caster tweeted.

Check out the tweet below:

The limited edition Toni Storm vs. Mariah May is at the top of the best-selling list on ShopAEW, while the limited edition Tekken X All Elite shirt holds the second position. Adam Page's merchandise occupies the third and fourth spots, and Kenny Omega is in fifth place on the top-sellers list.

