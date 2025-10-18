  • home icon
"Stalked, threatened, or verbally attacked" - Top AEW star facing serious stalker situation

By N.S Walia
Modified Oct 18, 2025 00:29 GMT
AEW has been top wrestling promotion since 2019 (Image via AEW's X)

A major AEW star found himself being stalked by fans. The situation seemingly got so worse for him that he decided to seek help and call out those people who have failed to respect the boundaries of wrestling stars.

The aforementioned star is Dax Harwood, who is also a former AEW World Tag Team Champion. He and his partner, Cash Wheeler, collectively known as FTR, have become renowned wrestling stars across the industry. The duo has a huge fanbase; however, a recent incident forced him to call out people who seemingly crossed the line.

Dax Harwood took to his Instagram stories to reveal that for over a year and a half, an unnamed individual has stalked and verbally threatened him and his family, including his mother and wife, on Instagram. The AEW star also added that he would seek help from the Jacksonville-based promotion to resolve the matter and promised repercussions for people who invade their privacy.

"Unfortunately, over the last year & a half, myself, my mom, & now my wife, have all been either stalked, threatened, or verbally attacked by an individual on Instagram. AEW & I will be working with authorities to put this matter to rest. They know your name, who you are, and where you live. Please be fans, but leave it at that. I try to be as polite as I can to people waiting in hotels and airports, and even ignore the ones who hate me. However, when you bring my family into it, we have to draw the line."
Dax Harwood's Instagram story (Image via Dax Harwood's Instagram)

A former AEW star also addressed a fan stalking incident

Much like Dax Harwood, former All Elite Wrestling star CM Punk also called out fans recently for stalker behaviour, such as following superstars at hotels and airports. He seemingly hinted that such an incident happened during WWE's overseas tour to Perth, Australia, for their Premium Live Event, WWE Crown Jewel.

With wrestling stars protecting their personal space, it remains to be seen if they would have enough of this fan attitude and take some serious action against fans who refuse to listen after multiple warnings.

