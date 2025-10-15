  • home icon
"You are a stalker" - CM Punk issues angry statement; makes an urgent plea 

By Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Oct 15, 2025 05:18 GMT
(Image credits - WWE
(Image credits - WWE's official website)

WWE megastar CM Punk has fired off an angry statement on his Instagram stories and made an urgent request to his fans and wrestling fans in general. The Second City Saint has urged everyone not to follow performers to hotels and airports.

Over the last few months, several stars have come forward with their frustrations with fans swarming them at airports and other public places for autographs. Rhea Ripley has repeatedly addressed this issue on her social media accounts.

John Cena also became a victim of this recently when a fan came up to him and asked him about his thoughts on Donald Trump. A visibly angry Cena respectfully refused to answer and walked away in a video that has now gone viral on X.

A few moments back, CM Punk put out a scathing message on Instagram, where he blasted fans for stalking and harassing wrestlers by following them.

Check it out below:

CM Punk has spoken up about this issue in the past

Just a month back, in a chat with GQ, CM Punk explained that he cherished his privacy and would appreciate it if fans, too, understood the importance of it. Punk mentioned that he was more than happy to meet fans at shows and conventions, but sneaking up at airports and hotels was equivalent to harassment.

"When I’m at work, I give all to the fans. I show up to buildings, I go outside, and I will sign and take pictures with the fans who are lined up at the building. If you are waiting for me at an airport or a hotel, I will say, ‘No, thank you, sir. This is an airport and or a hotel; this is tantamount to stalking,'” he added.

Wrestlers are often perceived to have glamorous lives, but behind the scenes, they are humans like everyone else and deserve their privacy to be respected.

