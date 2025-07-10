Rhea Ripley sends public warning to her fans

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley is seemingly fed up with some of her fans sending fan mail directly to her house, and had a message for them in her latest post on X (fka Twitter). The Nightmare made it clear to such fans that their fan mail would be thrown out without even being opened.

Ripley has had a bunch of issues with fans over the past few years. She was once followed out of an airport by some fans who wanted her to sign their merch.

Wrestlers have been sent fan mail directly to their homes by fans in the past, despite repeatedly asking them not to do so. Ripley is one of the most popular stars in WWE today and some deranged fans have crossed the line by sending fan mail to her home. She has seemingly had enough, judging by her latest tweet:

"Fan mail sent directly to my house will not be opened. It will be thrown out."

Rhea Ripley was involved in a scary fan incident

Two years ago, Rhea Ripley did an interview with USA Insider and opened up about some fans following her out of an airport. Here's what exactly happened, as per Mami:

"So I had a fan follow me outside the airport today because I said no to them because I didn't have the time and it was all of the same stuff they wanted signed. It was one fan specifically. He's notorious, he's always at the airport getting our signatures and selling them on eBay — we know his face, we know who he is. He was the main instigator. He followed me out and others followed him too and they all followed me as I'm trying to find my Uber. So I'm trying to tell them no and they're all being persistent and I ended up getting lost, I had no idea where my Uber was, and I ended up down the stairs away from everyone else and I'm just surrounded by these five guys and they're just hassling me." [H/T: USA Insider]

Here's hoping Rhea Ripley's tweet doesn't go in vain as she received massive support from the WWE Universe in the replies to her post.

