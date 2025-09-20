CM Punk calls out WWE fans

CM Punk has called out WWE fans for a major issue. The Second City Saint is never the one to shy away from his thoughts in WWE, and when it comes to challenges outside the ring, he is equally vocal.

In an interview with GQ, Punk answered questions from fans online. A fan asked him about the hardest part about being a WWE star both inside and outside the ring.

CM Punk has said that one of the challenges he faces is his relationship with the fans in public.

"One of the hardest parts of being a WWE Superstar for me, at least, is the relationship I have with fans in public. You see me on the street, I am not CM Punk. I’m just a dude, Phil, trying to mind his own business and walk his dog and not be bothered," he said.

The Voice of the Voiceless mentioned he doesn't mind going the distance for the fans when he is at a WWE event but doesn't appreciate fans waiting for him at airports or hotels.

"When I’m at work, I give all to the fans. I show up to buildings, I go outside, and I will sign and take pictures with the fans who are lined up at the building. If you are waiting for me at an airport or a hotel, I will say, ‘No, thank you, sir. This is an airport and or a hotel; this is tantamount to stalking,'” he added.

You can watch the interview below:

Videos of WWE stars being surrounded by fans at an airport or other public places have been shared on social media before. Most recently, Rhea Ripley was mobbed by the fans in Paris while she was trying to get into a car.

CM Punk is gearing up for a big match at Wrestlepalooza

Wrestlepalooza will be WWE's first-ever premium live event to be streamed on ESPN. The match card is stacked with big names, and CM Punk will be in action.

The Best in the World will team up with his wife, AJ Lee, to take on Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a Mixed Tag Team match. Punk has been feuding with Rollins for months, and things have intensified over the last few weeks.

Rollins successfully cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase at SummerSlam moments after Punk won the World Heavyweight Championship. Then at Clash in Paris, Punk was close to regaining the Title but interference from Lynch allowed Rollins to retain it.

Since then, he has brought in AJ Lee into the fray, who made her WWE return after 10 years.

