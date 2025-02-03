Star breaks silence after manhandling Jon Moxley on AEW Collision

An AEW star ambushed Jon Moxley on the recent edition of Collision. The Death Riders have been facing multiple challenges throughout the recent weeks. Stars like Cope and Jay White have been after the evil faction. Recently, FTR also managed to beat up the AEW World Champion after the latter troubled them.

A few days ago, amidst their rivalry, The Death Riders held FTR and Rock 'n' Roll Express captive. Later, the former AEW World Tag Team Champions challenged them to a Mid-South Street Fight. Wheeler Yuta teamed up with The One True King to go against Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in a brutal affair. After a violent contest, the latter team defeated The Death Riders.

Recently, Dax Harwood took to X/Twitter and shared a glimpse of the match where he low-blowed Jon Moxley with a hook. Later in the bout, the FTR star was attacked by Marina Shafir and therefore he put her through a table. He then wrote that no one was perfect.

Trending

"We ain’t pristine. We ain’t perfect. But who is? Top F’n Guys," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Teddy Long reveals if he likes Jon Moxley as an AEW World Champion

The Puryevor of Violence's title reign has been regarded as mediocre by some due to repeated beatdowns and the same angles. However, a WWE veteran has a different opinion.

While speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long stated that he is fond of Moxley and his title reign.

"I like Jon Moxley, and to be honest with you, you know, I'd like to see him champion, because he's a different style. He's a star in his own movie, you know what I mean? Yeah, so I'd like to see him, you know, with the title, because I think it would be different," he said.

It will be interesting to see who will be the next opponent for the AEW World Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback