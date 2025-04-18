Star returns on Collision 320+ days since last AEW match

An AEW star has made his comeback after more than 320 days since his last match for the company. The talent in question, Trent Beretta, made his presence felt on this Thursday's Collision: Spring BreakThru.

The April 17 special edition of the show saw the Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita and recent acquisition Josh Alexander take on Conglomeration members Tomohiro Ishii and Rocky Romero. The match ended with The Stone Pitbull eating several devastating moves and then the pinfall after Azucar seemingly turned his back on the veteran, refusing to be tagged in.

As Ishii confronted Romero after the bout, a hooded figure appeared inside the squared circle. Rocky proceeded to blindside the Japanese grappler, seemingly turning heel, and the mysterious figure removed his hood to reveal himself to be the returning Trent Beretta. The 38-year-old star joined his Roppongi Vice tag partner in beating Ishii down as Don Callis returned to the ring along with Takeshita and Alexander.

The Invisible Hand then gave Trent a wrench, which he used to clobber Ishii in the back of the head while Romero held him up. The attack mirrored how Orange Cassidy took Trent out on AEW Collision in July last year during their heated rivalry at the time.

Beretta was last seen in action in AEW at Double or Nothing 2024, where he lost to the "Freshly Squeezed" star in singles action.

