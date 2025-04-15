Status update on Ryan Nemeth's lawsuit against AEW

Earlier this year, Ryan Nemeth filed a lawsuit against AEW and Tony Khan over allegations of professional blacklisting and mistreatment. Now, an update has emerged on the subject of how the two parties may proceed with the matter.

This past February, Ryan Nemeth filed a suit against All Elite Wrestling, Tony Khan and former All Elite star CM Punk, bringing a series of allegations against the promotion for negatively affecting his professional prospects over his backstage disputes with the Chicago native. The following month, the Jacksonville-based company petitioned the US District Court in Florida to compel the 40-year-old star into private arbitration as per the purported terms of his talent contract.

Now, an update from Nemeth's attorney Michael Caspino has revealed that The Hollywood Hunk has filed to dismiss his lawsuit against AEW in the Superior Court of Los Angeles, CA, opting to take recourse to arbitration. However, the two parties have not reached an out-of-court settlement, and the withdrawals of their respective suit and petition were made without prejudice, i.e. both sides can return to court to pursue the matter if private arbitration fails.

“There has been no settlement,” Caspino revealed. “The parties have agreed to submit the matter to arbitration.” [H/T - Post Wrestling]

All Elite Wrestling reportedly filed to have its Florida petition dismissed on Monday.

Jim Cornette on Ryan Nemeth's legal battle with AEW

Jim Cornette addressed Ryan Nemeth's lawsuit against AEW on his Drive Thru podcast last month. The wrestling veteran claimed that the star had presented his case against the company without a lot of factual rigor to possibly draw attention to himself. He also suggested that Nemeth could be planning to reach a lucrative financial settlement with Tony Khan.

"And I think, honestly, the way this is written, instead of a.. with no facts behind it, and instead of a serious document it's a way to get attention to get himself over, and.. potentially have Tony who has more money than he can f****** burn in a god-da** furnace to just get him to go away 'cause he's a distraction," said Cornette. [6:00 - 6:25]

Nemeth was last featured on All Elite programming in 2023, and has been competing in TNA and on the indie circuit as of late.

