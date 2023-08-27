"Stay home with your four year old" - AEW star Chris Jericho breaks silence after surprise attack

Former WWE and AEW world champion Chris Jericho had a message for his All In opponent ahead of their big match this Sunday at the Wembley Stadium.

The first ever AEW world champion, Chris Jericho is set to perform at the biggest event in company's history this Sunday at All In, inside the Wembley Stadium in front of over 80,000 people. The DemiGod is set to square off against NJPW star and hometown boy, Will Ospreay.

It all began with Don Callis convincing Y2J to join his family, only to betray him, despite Jericho's acceptance. Ospreay made his surprise appearance to launch an attack on Jericho, and the match was made official. Furthermore, the contract was signed the following week, which turned into chaos.

Ahead of All In, The Painmaker made a surprise appearance at the REVPRO wrestling event, to blindside Ospreay with a mask on, to which the NJPW star reacted saying, "It’s all good. See you tomorrow pr**k". Meanwhile, The DemiGod also has a message for his opponent, as he takes shots on him as well.

"Stay home with your four year old. Maybe he can teach you how to read…," Jericho tweeted.

How Chris Jericho actually feels about his AEW All In opponent?

Chris Jericho will be up against the NJPW star, Will Ospreay, this Sunday for the first time in his illustrious career. While talking on The Wrestling Classic, Jericho disclosed how he had always wanted Ospreay as his opponent, and it's finally time:

"It's not a joke, not an exaggeration — this match would have already happened in the Tokyo Dome in New Japan had there not been a lockdown, [In] '21 [it] was going to be Ospreay or [Minoru] Suzuki, and '22 was going to be Suzuki or Ospreay, I wanted to do Ospreay earlier than that. So to me, it's one of those matches where, will it ever get a chance to happen again? I don't know, but it needs to happen." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Consequently, it remains to be seen whether the match manages to meet the already high expectations this Sunday.

