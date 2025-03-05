Stephanie Vaquer's WWE run sparks reaction from ex-AEW star

A former AEW name recently applauded WWE star Stephanie Vaquer's tenure in the Stamford-based promotion. Rob Van Dam is a WWE legend who has also appeared in AEW. He last wrestled in the company in April 2024 but recently appeared on the NXT brand, as well.

Stephanie Vaquer has been one of the most captivating performers on the NXT brand. Before signing with WWE, she was a huge name in CMLL. The Dark Angel also competed for AEW before arriving in the global sports entertainment juggernaut. Many believe that her match with Mercedes Mone at Forbidden Door 2024 is what caught WWE's eye.

Stephanie Vaquer is currently holding the NXT Women's North American Championship and is set to face Giulia in a 'Title vs Title' match at the Roadblock event. While speaking on 1 Of A Kind, RVD praised Stephanie and claimed that she has a unique look and mindset.

“I do still like watching certain people. The girl in NXT, who’s the girl…she looks different and unique, and she’s really good and is really eye-catching. I actually like watching her work. She’s got dark hair, and I think she wears paint on her face. She’s really good and different, and the way that she moves, the mindset that she’s in when she’s out there and everything," he said. [H/T - Fightful]

Stephanie Vaquer breaks silence after winning first WWE title

Stephanie defeated Fallon Henley at the 2025 Vengence Day for the NXT Women's North American Championship.

Following the win, she uploaded a clip on Twitter, where she talked about making history as she became the first South American to win gold in the company.

"I sacrificed everything in my life to follow my dreams. And this [shows off her title], this makes it all worth it because today, today I make history. Today, I become the first South American to win a championship in WWE. From now on, 'La Primera' is the new North American Champion of NXT," she said.

Only time will tell if Stephanie Vaquer defeats Giulia and becomes a double champion at Roadblock.

