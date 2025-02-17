"I sacrificed everything" - Stephanie Vaquer sends emotional message after making WWE history

WWE Superstar Stephanie Vaquer recently took to social media to send an emotional message after making history during NXT Vengeance Day. Vaquer is the new NXT Women's North American Champion.

After feuding for weeks with The Fatal Influence, Stephanie Vaquer finally locked horns with Fallon Henley for the Women's North American Championship at Vengeance Day. Despite several interferences by Henley's teammates, Vaquer stood her ground and ultimately emerged victorious. The 31-year-old made history with this victory as she became the first-ever South American-born wrestler to win a championship in WWE.

Following her massive win, Stephanie Vaquer recently took to X/Twitter to send an emotional message. Vaquer highlighted how she had to sacrifice everything to follow her dreams of becoming a wrestler and mentioned that her Women's North American Championship win made her sacrifices worth it.

"I sacrificed everything in my life to follow my dreams. And this [shows off her title], this makes it all worth it because today, today I make history. Today, I become the first South American to win a championship in WWE. From now on, 'La Primera' is the new North American Champion of NXT," she said.

Triple H sent a message to Stephanie Vaquer after her WWE title win

After Stephanie Vaquer became the new NXT Women's North American Champion, Triple H took to X/Twitter to send a message to the star. In his post, The Game appreciated Vaquer's work ethic and congratulated the latter, noting that she had unlimited potential.

"An international attraction with the work ethic and the championship gold to prove it. Congratulations @Steph_Vaquer… your future has no limits! #VengeanceDay," wrote Triple H.

Many fans believe Stephanie Vaquer will soon be called up to the main roster because of her incredible performances inside the squared circle. It will be interesting to see what Shawn Michaels has planned for the star's title run on the black and silver brand.

