Steve Austin, Chris Jericho, & multiple stars come out in support of WWE legend amid latest controversy

Hall of Famer Ric Flair has had words of encouragement from former WWE names after he took to social media to address all the negativity he has received from the AEW fan base.

Flair shocked the entire world when he appeared in AEW as a part of Tony Khan’s surprise gift for departing wrestling icon Sting. He has since been on the periphery, owing to his schedule. Controversy arose after he cut a promo on a Rampage taping where he allegedly invited 18 to 28-year-olds to his hotel room.

The WWE Hall of Famer took to Twitter and Instagram and said he was sorry and willing to walk away from AEW. Names like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Chris Jericho, and Kevin Nash all rallied behind the icon and had some words of encouragement.

Stone Cold said:

“Ric, I enjoy watching you do all the things you do. And you're always having fun. Keep doing you. And that's the bottom line.”

Chris Jericho also said things along the same line and dropped some F-bombs. Judgment Day’s newest member, JD McDonagh, urged Flair to do what he does best.

WWE legend Ric Flair reveals why he does not advise young wrestlers anymore

Ric Flair has revealed disappointing details on why he does not advise young wrestlers in the business. The current AEW star is known to speak his mind, which puts people off, according to the man himself.

He was speaking on KARE 11 when he said:

“I don’t really do that too much anymore because, if you want to know the truth, and it’s sad, but I think it’s the same way in not just wrestling, but in other sports, the kids, the younger generation looks more at what the fans are saying. Social media, and they are sensitive. Everybody is sensitive and it’s hurtful, but I quit giving advice when somebody asked me something and then I saw them walk over and ask someone 20 years younger the same question.” [H/T Fightful]

Why anyone would not want advice from one of the greatest names in the sport is baffling. It just goes on to show that wrestlers from yesteryear were built differently.

