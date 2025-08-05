"Still A Jobber," "Three Year Catering" - Fans Erupt After Major Star Confirms Signing Huge Deal With AEW

  • home icon
By N.S Walia
Modified Aug 05, 2025 10:08 GMT
Tony Khan is the AEW President and CEO (Image via Tony Khan, Mathew, and Robert Bail
Tony Khan is the AEW President and CEO (Image via Tony Khan, Mathew, and Robert Bail's X)

A major name in AEW has been making significant waves in the company lately. She recently confirmed signing a massive deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion, which led to the fans reacting to her news.

The star, who has been with All Elite Wrestling since 2021, is Queen Aminata. Over the years, Aminata has been involved in feuds with stars like Thunder Rosa, Mariah May, and Willow Nightingale.

Over the past few months, the Guinean wrestler has become a regular fixture on AEW television programming and even competed in the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: Texas. Furthermore, she recently confirmed signing a three-year deal with the company.

Upon hearing the news, wrestling fans were quick to react on social media, and most of them posted negative comments about Aminata's renewal. They took shots at her lackluster run in the last three years and even labeled her as a "jobber."

"Three year catering," a fan commented.
"Those 7 matches over 3 years will be meaningful," another user tweeted.
"still a jobber," one more fan commented.

On the other hand, a section of fans showed support for Queen Aminata and congratulated her on signing a contract with All Elite Wrestling.

Top AEW star has no interest in a feud with Queen Aminata

While Queen Aminata has been rising up the ranks in AEW, she recently took an interest in one of the company's top stars, 'The CEO' Mercedes Mone. She has been on a hiatus since All In: Texas and added two new titles to her illustrious collection. Aminata teased a potential feud between the duo. However, Mone dismissed the idea of locking horns with her again.

"I don’t wanna eat any chocolate kisses right now, I’m on a diet! [money mouth face emoji][drooling face emoji]," wrote Mercedes.

Despite Mercedes Mone's lack of interest, Queen Aminata will compete in the TBS title four-way qualifier on Dynamite this week. The winner will represent AEW in the four-way title match at Forbidden Door.

TBS Champion Mercedes Mone is also set to return to All Elite Wrestling this week, so there is a chance that Queen Aminata might eventually find herself in the running to compete for one of The CEO's titles.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

