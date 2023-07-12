"Still feeling this one" - Ex-WWE star says potentially lung-busting AEW match "is going to hurt"

Former WWE Superstar and current AEW Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood has expressed excitement about an upcoming match on Collision.

The match in question is set to take place on July 15, which will be held at the Calgary Saddledome as part of the festivities during the renowned Calgary Stampede between FTR and Bullet Club Gold for the tag team championship.

The title match was confirmed on the latest edition of Collision, where FTR, the reigning champions, faced off against Bullet Club Gold's Juice Robinson and Jay White. In an intense title eliminator contest, Robinson secured the victory for his team with an inverted DDT on Dax Harwood.

After the match, an intense backstage confrontation unfolded as White and Robinson came face to face with FTR. Switchblade issued a challenge for two-out-of-three falls match for the AEW Tag Team Championship, which FTR accepted.

Dax Harwood took to Twitter to share his excitement about the upcoming collision. This will only be FTR's second title defense in their current reign as champions, which began in April 2023 after defeating The Gunns.

"Still feeling this one. Calgary is going to hurt. 2 out of 3 Falls. #AEWCollision," Harwood tweeted.

In addition to the high-stakes tag team match, the finals of the men's and women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments will also take place on July 15. The men's final will feature a face-off between CM Punk and Ricky Starks.

Dax Harwood defended AEW Collision ratings

Dax Harwood recently engaged in a Twitter feud with former WWE star Jonathan Coachman over the declining ratings of AEW Collision.

The debut episode of Collision on June 17 garnered impressive TV ratings, thanks to the return of CM Punk. However, the ratings dropped in the subsequent two weeks, raising concerns among fans and critics alike.

Jonathan Coachman doubted the show's potential even before its launch and commented on the declining ratings in response to a user's tweet. Unwilling to back down, Dax Harwood took to Twitter to respond.

Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR @TheCoachrules Hey Coach. We’re trying to build a brand. It will take time; we understand that. Hopefully you do too! This roster absolutely loves wrestling. Like, an entity. LOVES it. I know you probably can’t relate to that. Will this Saturday night tv show endeavor work? Who knows. What I…

The upcoming episode of Collision, featuring title matches and the Owen Hart Tournament finals, holds the potential to boost ratings.

