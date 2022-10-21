Fans are still upset with WWE over the fact that top AEW star and The Undertaker didn't square up in the ring. Wrestling World had a debate over which two wrestlers that never faced each other would have an iconic clash. A plethora of fans still hold a grudge for not being able to witness Sting versus The Undertaker.
For several years, the wrestling world wanted to see both WWE Hall of Famers wrestle each other. Unfortunately, that never happened. One of the main reasons the match never became a reality was that the two icons were never in the same promotion. The Undertaker was in WWE for his entire career while Sting was moving around between promotions.
In 2014, Sting made his WWE debut and people started talking again about the Undertaker and former WCW World Champion battling each other. But once again, it never happened. Sting was sidelined due to a back injury after his match against Seth Rollins.
Thus, when a fan asked a question on Twitter about which dream match people would have loved to watch, there was a plethora of fans who named the current AEW star vs The Undertaker as the match they wanted to see.
Fans also shared that they would have loved to see both stars at their absolute best wrestle against each other.
Few wished the current AEW star had signed with WWE earlier in his career, which could have increased the possibility of The Icon and The Phenom wrestling each other.
People were still dazed over the fact that this match never happened.
Sting wants top AEW star to be in his corner for Great Muta's retirement match
In January next year, Sting will be teaming up with one of his greatest rivals, The Great Muta, in his retirement match. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the WWE Hall of Famer mentioned that he wants former TNT Champion Darby Allin in his corner.
"I’m trying to get Darby Allin to come with me... It’s such an honor, especially since that will be his last night as The Great Muta character.” Sting said [H/T Sports Illustrated]
The first time the two rivals reunited was at AEW Rampage. Will Darby Allin accept Sting's invitation and head to Japan for The Great Muta's retirement match? Only time will tell.
