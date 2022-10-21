Fans are still upset with WWE over the fact that top AEW star and The Undertaker didn't square up in the ring. Wrestling World had a debate over which two wrestlers that never faced each other would have an iconic clash. A plethora of fans still hold a grudge for not being able to witness Sting versus The Undertaker.

For several years, the wrestling world wanted to see both WWE Hall of Famers wrestle each other. Unfortunately, that never happened. One of the main reasons the match never became a reality was that the two icons were never in the same promotion. The Undertaker was in WWE for his entire career while Sting was moving around between promotions.

In 2014, Sting made his WWE debut and people started talking again about the Undertaker and former WCW World Champion battling each other. But once again, it never happened. Sting was sidelined due to a back injury after his match against Seth Rollins.

Thus, when a fan asked a question on Twitter about which dream match people would have loved to watch, there was a plethora of fans who named the current AEW star vs The Undertaker as the match they wanted to see.

LJ @lightingjayrva @WWEREALEST Definitely Sting vs. The Undertaker it really needed to happen to be honest. @WWEREALEST Definitely Sting vs. The Undertaker it really needed to happen to be honest.

Jevonte 💫 @Jtaexix @WWEREALEST Definitely Sting and undertaker, wrestlemania 27 would have been the time to do it @WWEREALEST Definitely Sting and undertaker, wrestlemania 27 would have been the time to do it

Skyler Steele @TheRealSkySteel @WWEREALEST Undertaker vs Sting would’ve been the biggest draw I think, AJ vs Michaels would be the best in ring match, Brock vs Batista would be cool for a main event of Smackdown or Raw, & I’m not sure who’s asking for Rock vs Orton. Rock vs Reigns would be better. IMO- Undertaker vs Sting @WWEREALEST Undertaker vs Sting would’ve been the biggest draw I think, AJ vs Michaels would be the best in ring match, Brock vs Batista would be cool for a main event of Smackdown or Raw, & I’m not sure who’s asking for Rock vs Orton. Rock vs Reigns would be better. IMO- Undertaker vs Sting https://t.co/mZepfjAasJ

Big John Boatright & The Big Steppers ⛎♐🔥🏹🐎 @BigBoatright



Because technically we’ve already seen The Rock vs Batista & Randy Orton at Wrestlemania 20.



We’ve also seen seen Brock Lesnar vs Batista in OVW.



Now AJ vs HBK would be a great matchup as well i would love to see it. @WWEREALEST It’s Sting vs The Undertaker hands down! 🦂⚱️Because technically we’ve already seen The Rock vs Batista & Randy Orton at Wrestlemania 20.We’ve also seen seen Brock Lesnar vs Batista in OVW.Now AJ vs HBK would be a great matchup as well i would love to see it. @WWEREALEST It’s Sting vs The Undertaker hands down! 🦂⚱️ Because technically we’ve already seen The Rock vs Batista & Randy Orton at Wrestlemania 20.We’ve also seen seen Brock Lesnar vs Batista in OVW.Now AJ vs HBK would be a great matchup as well i would love to see it.

Will Clapp @williamc683 @WWEREALEST Undertaker & Sting would’ve been THE dream match and in some way I would still love to see it. I’m just not sure how though so Roman vs The Rock is currently the one right now! @WWEREALEST Undertaker & Sting would’ve been THE dream match and in some way I would still love to see it. I’m just not sure how though so Roman vs The Rock is currently the one right now! 😀

Fans also shared that they would have loved to see both stars at their absolute best wrestle against each other.

DJ Kuzmo✨💫 @djkuzmo @WWEREALEST The Undertaker vs Sting in their prime at WrestleMania @WWEREALEST The Undertaker vs Sting in their prime at WrestleMania 💥💯🙌😎

KENNEDY!!!!! @PinnacleEnder @WWEREALEST 2007 Undertaker vs 2007 Sting would have been a classic! @WWEREALEST 2007 Undertaker vs 2007 Sting would have been a classic!

Few wished the current AEW star had signed with WWE earlier in his career, which could have increased the possibility of The Icon and The Phenom wrestling each other.

Jevonte 💫 @Jtaexix @lightingjayrva @WWEREALEST Wish he would’ve chose to go to WWE in 2011 instead of re signing to TNA. Both Taker and Sting still had enough in the tank to put on a good match. Taker was done by the time Sting made it to WWE. @lightingjayrva @WWEREALEST Wish he would’ve chose to go to WWE in 2011 instead of re signing to TNA. Both Taker and Sting still had enough in the tank to put on a good match. Taker was done by the time Sting made it to WWE.

LJ @lightingjayrva @Jtaexix @WWEREALEST My thoughts exactly man! They were both at that level where it would’ve been really focused on the story and they were both still in presentable shape too. @Jtaexix @WWEREALEST My thoughts exactly man! They were both at that level where it would’ve been really focused on the story and they were both still in presentable shape too.

People were still dazed over the fact that this match never happened.

Deadmogus @Inc0rr1gible @WWEREALEST No idea why Undertaker vs. Sting didn't happen. Well, they missed their shot @WWEREALEST No idea why Undertaker vs. Sting didn't happen. Well, they missed their shot

Smoke Lives @HeWhoSmoketh



We're a bad "what if?" comic @WWEREALEST Sting vs Taker not happening is proof we're not the main Universe in the Multiverse.We're a bad "what if?" comic @WWEREALEST Sting vs Taker not happening is proof we're not the main Universe in the Multiverse.We're a bad "what if?" comic

Sting wants top AEW star to be in his corner for Great Muta's retirement match

In January next year, Sting will be teaming up with one of his greatest rivals, The Great Muta, in his retirement match. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the WWE Hall of Famer mentioned that he wants former TNT Champion Darby Allin in his corner.

"I’m trying to get Darby Allin to come with me... It’s such an honor, especially since that will be his last night as The Great Muta character.” Sting said [H/T Sports Illustrated]

The first time the two rivals reunited was at AEW Rampage. Will Darby Allin accept Sting's invitation and head to Japan for The Great Muta's retirement match? Only time will tell.

What was your dream match that you wished had happened in the world of professional wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes