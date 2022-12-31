Wrestling fans on Twitter have claimed that Sasha Banks made the right decision by walking out of WWE following Charlotte Flair's win on SmackDown.

On this week's show, The Queen returned to confront Ronda Rousey after her win over Raquel Rodriguez. After Rousey successfully defended her championship, Flair challenged her to an immediate title match.

The Baddest Woman On The Planet accepted the challenge without any hesitation. It eventually led to Flair beating Rousey within seconds to win the SmackDown Women's Championship in an impromptu match.

Taking to Twitter, user @DrainBamager criticized WWE's decision to put the SmackDown Women's Championship on Flair. In response, fans claimed that Flair's former rival, Sasha Banks, made the right call by departing the company.

Check out the Twitter reactions from fans below:

gifadamus @istomatoafruit @DrainBamager AEW women's division has been on the rise while WWE is still stuck in old habits like this @DrainBamager AEW women's division has been on the rise while WWE is still stuck in old habits like this 😂

David Powers @scarlavamps @DrainBamager An old person returned for a ratings pop and another person returned and instantly won a title. There will still be 45min YouTube videos tomorrow about how different the product is now Paul is at the helm @DrainBamager An old person returned for a ratings pop and another person returned and instantly won a title. There will still be 45min YouTube videos tomorrow about how different the product is now Paul is at the helm 😂😂

Gabe @TheGWK21 @DrainBamager I understand that they needed it off Ronda who’s is awful but geez @DrainBamager I understand that they needed it off Ronda who’s is awful but geez

Lee @Lees_T_W_I_T_A_ @DrainBamager Hahaha and this is why I haven’t watched WWE since 2018. @DrainBamager Hahaha and this is why I haven’t watched WWE since 2018. 😂

However, a large portion of fans were in favor of Flair winning the title and agreed with WWE's decision to take the belt off Rousey immediately.

SethRollinsERA @ThisAintNathann @DrainBamager Is jade cargill vs marina shavir any better??? @DrainBamager Is jade cargill vs marina shavir any better???

AboveAverageMuta @AAMuta @istomatoafruit



On charlotte’s worst day she is miles ahead of AEW women @DrainBamager On the rise?!?!?!? LololololololololololololOn charlotte’s worst day she is miles ahead of AEW women @istomatoafruit @DrainBamager On the rise?!?!?!? LololololololololololololOn charlotte’s worst day she is miles ahead of AEW women

Nando ⁶𓅓 @ChampagneNando @istomatoafruit and that’s cause of Tony’s tv time @DrainBamager Even on the rise they still midand that’s cause of Tony’s tv time @istomatoafruit @DrainBamager Even on the rise they still mid 😭😭😭 and that’s cause of Tony’s tv time

lonelynight @L0nelyN1ght @ThisAintNathann @DrainBamager Be careful jade might get upset about this tweet and have the entire locker room come at you lol @ThisAintNathann @DrainBamager Be careful jade might get upset about this tweet and have the entire locker room come at you lol

Ric Flair says Sasha Banks will steal the show at Wrestle Kingdom 17

Sasha Banks is reportedly set to appear at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January. She could potentially challenge the IWGP Women's Champion. The title is currently held by Kairi, another former WWE star.

Speaking on the To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair claimed that The Boss would steal the show at the Tokyo Dome. The Nature Boy further praised his daughter Charlotte Flair and Banks, he said:

"I think Sasha will steal the show in New Japan. The two that have stood out the most in the last ten years or eight years, or whatever it is, have been Sasha and 'The Queen' [Charlotte Flair] far and away. I was just talking to her, and she's just having a good time. She doesn't seem stressed out by it. I'm happy for her. I mean, I told her, Ashley [Charlotte] is me, only better, and she's Ricky Steamboat."

It remains to be seen what role Banks will play at Wrestle Kingdom 17 and if she ends up in AEW in early 2023.

The two-day pro-wrestling PPV will take place on January 4, 2023, at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, and January 21, 2023, at the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan.

