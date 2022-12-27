WWE Hall of Famer says Sasha Banks "will steal the show" at Wrestle Kingdom 17

With Sasha Banks rumored to be appearing on New Japan Pro Wrestling's show Wrestle Kingdom 17 next week, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has given his thoughts on the matter.

Since walking out of WWE with teammate Naomi in May of this year, Banks hasn't featured on WWE TV. Now with her contract rumored to be ending very soon, the former RAW Women's Champion is reportedly set to feature for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

During a recent episode of his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair stated that he has all the faith in the world for Sasha to knock her appearance in Japan out of the park.

"I think Sasha will steal the show in New Japan. The two that have stood out the most in the last ten years or eight years, or whatever it is, have been Sasha and 'The Queen' [Charlotte Flair] far and away. I was just talking to her, and she's just having a good time. She doesn't seem stressed out by it. I'm happy for her. I mean, I told her, Ashley [Charlotte] is me, only better, and she's Ricky Steamboat." H/T Wrestling Inc

Wrestle Kingdom 17 will take place on January 4th, 2023, and is New Japan's version of WrestleMania, and therefore a star like Sasha Banks on the show will only further boost the brand's name.

Former WWE star has high praise for Sasha Banks

Having spent almost a decade in World Wrestling Entertainment, The Boss has accomplished many history-making moments.

Speaking on AdFreeShows, former WWE Superstar Dax Harwood (a.k.a. Scott Dawson) said that Sasha Banks is the greatest female wrestler of all time.

"I think that, just like me, I feel that sometimes she gets a bad rep because of how passionate she is and how much she wants." Harwood added, "She knows what she deserves, and she knows what she's earned, and she works her ass off to get it, and if she doesn't get it, she feels slighted and she has a reason to feel that way. Huge star, huge heart, beautiful human being, the greatest woman wrestler of all time. I think she's just incredible.” (H/T Wrestling News.Co)

From competing in WWE's first-ever Women's Hell in a Cell match to winning the RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Women's titles, Sasha Banks has been a true trailblazer.

