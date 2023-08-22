Sting, Chris Jericho, and multiple AEW stars feature during Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace ahead of All In 2023

AEW is reaching new heights of popularity as the promotion's top wrestlers recently featured in the promotional material for All In at the English Premier League game between Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

AEW President Tony Khan has often been criticized for some of his booking decisions. However, he has been integral to the company's success. In just over four years, Khan and his team have made All Elite Wrestling one of the top pro wrestling promotions in the USA. They are now set to present their biggest pay-per-view yet, All In 2023.

More than 80,000 people are expected to attend the AEW event at Wembley Stadium on August 27. With the show just days away, fans are eagerly waiting to see their favorite stars in action.

A fan on the internet recently shared some exciting promotional material for All In. In the middle of an EPL game between Arsenal and Crystal City, the LED boards displayed a poster for the August 27 show featuring Adam Cole, MJF, Darby Allin, Sting, Chris Jericho, and Saraya. The Glampire previously asked fans to tag her in any All In posters they came across before the event.

You can view the digital poster for the AEW event at an EPL game below:

What can fans expect from the AEW All In match card?

AEW's upcoming pay-per-view is set to feature the company's biggest stars in several high-stakes matches. The show's card is already stacked with numerous title bouts and grudge fights.

In the show's main event, MJF will defend his AEW world title against Adam Cole after weeks of solid storytelling. CM Punk is set to defend his "Real" world title against Samoa Joe. FTR vs. The Young Bucks for the tag title is widely expected to deliver. The 12-man Stadium Stampede match will feature top names like the Blackpool Combat Club and Eddie Kingston.

It remains to be seen which contest will steal the show in London, England.

