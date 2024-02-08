Sting and Darby Allin receive unexpected challenge for the AEW Tag Team Titles and it's not The Young Bucks

Newly crowned AEW Tag Team Champions Sting and Darby Allin have received an unexpected challenge for a title shot by a member of a prominent tag team. The challenge precedes the Icon and Allin's inevitable clash with the Young Bucks at Revolution 2024.

Colten Gunn of The Gunns took to X to deliver a message to Sting and Darby Allin after the latter's victory over former tag champions Big Bill and Ricky Starks on the February 7, 2024, episode of Dynamite. The victory marks the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion's first title win in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

The Gunns started their tenure in the Jacksonville-based promotion as a trio with their father, Billy Gunn. Austin and Colten Gunn defeated the Acclaimed to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships in 2023. They were also members of the short-lived stable The Firm and currently hold the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship with their Bullet Club Gold stablemate Switchblade Jay White.

In his post on X, Colten Gunn alluded to winning the AEW World Tag Team Championship in the February 8, 2023, edition of Dynamite from Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.

"Heard it's our one year anniversary of winning the tag titles... @sting @DarbyAllin what's up," - wrote Colten Gunn.

It remains to be seen whether the former champions will receive a response from Sting and Allin.

Sting and Darby Allin were assaulted by the Young Bucks at the end of AEW Dynamite

Sting is a legend in the pro wrestling industry. The former Vigilante will look to bring down the curtains on his decorated career in glorious fashion at AEW Revolution this March.

Sting attained championship gold for the first time in Tony Khan's promotion by defeating AEW World Tag Team Champions Big Bill and Ricky Starks in a tornado tag match, along with his partner Darby Allin. However, their night was spoiled by the men who will face the former TNT Champion and Sting in the latter's retirement match on March 3, the Young Bucks.

The Jackson Brothers unleashed an assault on Allin and the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion after their championship victory on the February 7 episode of Dynamite. Their attack was foreshadowed in a backstage confrontation during the previous edition of Dynamite.

The Young Bucks will return to in-ring action on the February 9 episode of Rampage. This will be their first match since their loss to the Golden Jets at Full Gear 2023.

