Sting and Darby Allin's mystery partner for AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door II revealed and it is not Goldberg (as speculated)

Tonight on Collision the mystery partner of Sting and Darby Allin for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II was revealed. But it is was not WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg.

A couple of months ago, Fightful Select reported that the former WWE Universal Champion's contract with the Stamford-based promotion had ended. Thus, he was and is a free agent.

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Sting and Darby Allin's next match as a team was announced. It was set to be a trios match against 'The Ocho' Chris Jericho, 'The Spanish God' Sammy Guevara, and NJPW's Minoru Suzuki. Allin announced that Jericho and his team should wait till Collision to see who their mystery partner is.

Since the announcement was made, fans began to speculate that it would be the AEW debut of Goldberg. But to the fans' surprise, it was not the Hall of Famer.

Toni Schiavone was in the middle of the ring and was set to call out Sting and Allin, but he was interrupted by Chris Jericho. The former AEW World Champion demanded that the wrestling veteran reveals who the mystery partner was.

Sting and Allin showed up, and the former TNT Champion revealed that the person completing his team was none other than 'The Ace' Tetsuya Naito.

Both Naito and Jericho had a stare-off and in the end, Jericho retreated. It is to be noted that Naito already holds a victory over The Ocho. The two wrestled each other at Wrestle Kingdon 13, Naito managed to defeat Jericho and capture the IWGP Intercontinental Championship.

