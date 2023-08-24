Sting and Darby Allin set to reunite with 6-time WWE Champion after 611 days

Ahead of their highly-anticipated Coffin match at All In, Sting and his protege Darby Allin will join forces with six-time WWE Champion CM Punk on the forthcoming episode of Collision.

During the go-home episode of Dynamite, Swerve Strickland swerved everyone (no pun intended) by kicking AR Fox out of the Mogul Embassy. The former world tag team champion made the decision off the back of their Tornado tag team loss to Darby Allin and Nick Wayne.

In the aftermath, Christian Cage w/Luchasaurus returned to announce himself as the new partner for Swerve Strickland at All In.

The rivalry between the two teams has turned extreme as AEW announced a blockbuster match for Collision this Saturday. Sting, Darby Allin, CM Punk, and a mystery partner will square off against Jay White, Swerve Strickland, Brian Cage, and Luchasaurus in an eight-man tag team bout.

Samoa Joe, who's set to challenge The Straight Edge Superstar for the "Real" World Championship at Wembley, will also be present on the commentary desk.

Punk last teamed up with The Icon and Darby back in 2021 when the trio faced MJF and FTR on the Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite.

It will be interesting to see who will be their mystery partner when these men reunite after 611 days this Saturday on Collision.

