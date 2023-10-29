Sting could handpick 30-year-old star as his final opponent and lose to him, says Vince Russo [Exclusive]

Sting's time between the ropes is coming to an end, and everyone is asking who his final opponent could be. Former WWE, WCW, and TNA writer Vince Russo may have the answer.

Russo and The Stinger go way back, having worked together decades ago. Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo podcast, the former writer provided some insight as to how The Icon may be thinking, even as his final match approached:

“Knowing Sting, he’s probably going to handpick somebody he wants to put over.” [19:01 - 19:05]

Dr. Chris then suggested that Darby Allin could fit that role, to which Russo agreed. Many fans have been clamoring for the mentor vs. protégé clash at some point. It looks like Revolution 2024 might deliver that wish.

Sting's retirement tour

Vince Russo also addressed how The Icon's retirement tour would play out if he were in The Stinger's shoes:

“If I were Sting, then I would have written the story. 'This is what we’re gonna do. This is how we’re gonna do it. This is gonna be my opponent. This is gonna be my last match.' You know he had the power to do that. Without a shadow of a doubt.” [08:31 - 08:51]

Expand Tweet

Often, a retirement tour comes off as a greatest hits album of sorts for beloved legends of the industry who are usually past their prime. In that case, the former WCW champion has kind of been on a retirement tour since his first AEW match in 2021.

Ever since, he has been presented as a big deal, and has been used sparingly to battle against old foes, or help elevate younger stars. But what fans will most likely remember from The Icon's time in AEW are his death-defying stunts that still have people wondering how a man in his 60s could pull some of those antics off.

If you use any quotes from here, please embed the exclusive video and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.