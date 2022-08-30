"You're kicking a**" - Top AEW star shares how he convinced Sting to change his original intentions in the promotion

Sting is one of the most recognizable wrestlers in the industry, and continues to awe fans and his colleagues alike by still performing.

In a recent interview, an AEW star noted just how different the legend's original AEW plans were.

Before joining AEW, fans last saw The Icon jump to WWE in what became one of the most widely panned runs of a legend within the promotion.

Unfortunately, the legendary wrestler had a poorly received match against Triple H at Wrestle Mania 31 as well as a failed shot at the WWE Championship.

During his recent appearance on the DDP Snake Pit podcast, former TNT Champion Darby Allin detailed Sting's original plans in AEW.

"When he first got in AEW, he originally signed on for just cinematic matches," Darby recalled. "Then when we were training at his house down [and] I was like, 'Man, we don't need to do cinematic matches. Let's do this live.' I said, 'There's nothing we have to hide here with your performance. Let's get another angle that makes that look better.' You're moving good and you’re kicking ass."

Darby continued, recalling his first live match alongside the wrestling legend.

"That's when we got the green light to do me and Sting versus Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky at Double or Nothing. That was like his first match back live since the neck injury that he had in 2014." [H/T: WrestlingNews.Co]

At 63 years old, the former WCW World Champion still seems to have a lot of gas left in his tank. Only time will tell how much longer he can continue soldiering on.

Road Dogg believes that Sting and The Undertaker shouldn't step into a ring against each other even if the opportunity arose

For most of The Icon's run in WWE, fans clamored for the legend to clash against The Undertaker. For reasons unknown, the veteran never once faced him and lost both of his two matches in the promotion instead.

During the most recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Brian James (Road Dogg) shot down the idea of the two legends wrestling today at their age.

"People still want Sting and The Undertaker. It's like, no, I don't want that. I don't want that anymore" James said. "I imagine that match, and I imagine that match being great, but I don't want to imagine what it would be right now." [11:41 onward]

🤠Spider King🤠 @Toxic_Spider_ Is Sting on the same legendary status as the Undertaker? Is Sting on the same legendary status as the Undertaker? https://t.co/OwEuRnwrOo

Unfortunately for fans who still have the dream match in mind, Sting and The Undertaker are no longer in the same promotion and The Deadman seems to be fully retired for now.

