"I know my days are numbered" - Wrestling icon Sting provides a major update on his AEW future

WWE Hall of Famer Sting has given insight into his future in both AEW and professional wrestling in general, stating that he might not have long left when it comes to his in-ring career.

The 63-year-old was forced into retirement in 2015 following his WWE run that ended in a horrific injury during a match with Seth Rollins, with "The Icon" being inducted into the Hall of Fame the following year to honor his accomplishments.

However, following his shocking debut in AEW in the 2020 "Winter is Coming" edition of Dynamite, Sting has enjoyed a new lease on life in the ring and has amazingly become best known for his death-defying dives off anything and everything.

Despite still being able to pull amazing stunts out of his arsenal in the twilight years of his career, Sting told Sports Illustrated that he knows he hasn't got long left in the ring, so is going to give everything he can for the fans while he can still go.

“I know my days are numbered, so I’m trying to make the most out of the time left and give the fans everything I have before this wave comes into shore for good,” said The Icon. [H/T Sports Illustrated]

The WCW legend currently holds an impressive 12-0 record in AEW, with all of those matches being some sort of tag team match alongside his protege, Darby Allin. Could they possibly go on to win the tag team championships? Only time will tell.

Sting was recently saved by one of his old rivals on AEW Rampage

At the "Grand Slam" edition of Rampage on September 23, it looked as if The House of Black were finally going to get their revenge on Sting for being a constant thorn in their side.

However, just as Buddy Matthews and Julia Hart were going to attack The Icon, wrestling legend The Great Muta showed up to make the save, spraying Matthews with his green mist and helping his former rival pick up the victory.

It has since been announced that Sting will be part of Muta's retirement match on January 22, 2023, in Yokohama, Japan, teaming with his former rival in a trios match. At the time of writing, their third partner and opponents have yet to be named.

