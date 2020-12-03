Sting reacts to his AEW Dynamite debut

Sting has arrived in AEW. The WCW Legend and WWE Hall of Famer shocked the world when he appeared on AEW Dynamite. After Darby Allin, Arn Anderson, Dustin Rhodes, and Cody Rhodes were being beaten down by Team Taz, the lights went out, and Sting appeared.

Sting seemingly scared off Team Taz as he strode to the ring with his baseball bat. The Stinger donned in his iconic black and white face paint from his WCW Nitro days, stared down each man in the ring, who had a history with, in some shape or form, except one. He stared down Darby Allin last, perhaps, the only one he has never met.

Sting reacts to his debut in typical fashion

Sting took to Twitter to react to his debut in typical sting fashion, with a scorpion emoji. The Scorpion Deathlock was Sting's signature move during his wrestling days, and this could hint of the things to follow. Of course, this is speculation at best.

Sting's appearance on AEW Dynamite also marked his first appearance on TNT in 19 years. The Stinger was Mr. WCW, and WCW Nitro personified TNT in the 1990s. In essence, it celebrated a reunion between the entities, perhaps that was in the making for a long time.

This point was confirmed by Tony Khan, in a press release. He said:

“The surprise introduction of Sting was a great way to celebrate our biggest episode of Dynamite yet. When AEW launched, I was ecstatic to bring wrestling back to TNT after a very long absence. Sting defeated the legendary Ric Flair in the final wrestling match to be shown on TNT for more than 18 years until the debut of Dynamite in 2019. Now, almost two decades later, it's such a thrill to welcome Sting to AEW and bring him back home to TNT!”

It should also be noted that apparently, people backstage were unaware of Sting's signing, and the general feeling among the talent is one of "shock and excitement." With that said, it'll be interesting to see what AEW has planned for Sting in the coming weeks.