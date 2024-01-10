Sting reacts ahead of blockbuster match on AEW Dynamite this week

Sting is looking laser-focused for a massive tag team bout for this week's edition of AEW Dynamite: Homecoming.

The Icon is set to team up with his long-time AEW ally, Darby Allin while being flanked by the 16-time world champion Ric Flair. The duo will compete against the Don Callis family members, Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs.

As fans already know, the former WCW Champion is approaching the final leg of his career, with his last match set to be at AEW Revolution in March 2024.

With his old rival Ric Flair and protege Darby Allin by his side, Stinger's upcoming bout would surely be a must-see encounter. The veteran took to his X account recently to react with skateboard, diamond, and scorpion emojis, symbolizing himself and his allies.

Wrestling veteran does not want a Sting vs Ric Flair match for The Icon's farewell

As mentioned, the Nature Boy Ric Flair will be in The Vigilante's corner for his match this week on Dynamite.

There used to be a historic rivalry between Flair and the 64-year-old veteran, with the legends delivering some of the most amazing in-ring bouts ever. Moreover, Flair was defeated at the hands of the WWE Hall of Famer for the WCW Title, establishing the latter as a top-tier star back in the day.

Despite such rich history shared, wrestling veteran Bill Apter made it clear that he would not like to see that match for The Icon's farewell bout.

"Well, we hope not. The rumors of course, you love the rumor mill here. The rumors are that he is gonna get ready to be Sting's final opponent. I don't want to see that."

As The Franchise of WCW approaches his in-ring retirement, it would be interesting to see who steps up to him in his last-ever wrestling match in the industry.

What do you think would be his final opponent?