Sting reacts to Cody Rhodes's tribute after retirement at AEW Revolution

One of the most incredible wrestling careers ever came to an end at AEW Revolution 2024 as Sting wrestled his final match. The tributes poured in from all corners, with Cody Rhodes also sending a message to Sting, who has now reacted to the post.

Sting could not have asked for a better end to his in-ring run as the former WCW star retired undefeated in AEW with a 29-0 record. The Icon and Darby Allin defeated The Young Bucks in the main event of AEW's latest PPV, and as expected, it was a very emotional moment for both fans and wrestlers who grew up watching Sting.

Before the Revolution match, Cody Rhodes took to Twitter/X to share a simple but meaningful tribute to Sting. Rhodes and Sting shared the same locker room in AEW, and it was evident that The American Nightmare had nothing but admiration for the veteran star.

Following a memorable match at AEW Revolution, Sting reacted to all the tributes on social media and had a special response to Cody Rhodes, as you can view below:

Expand Tweet

Rhodes is currently one of WWE's biggest names, and it was pretty great to see him acknowledge Sting's retirement, considering he was in the ring when the latter made his AEW debut at Winter is Coming in 2020.

Fast forward to 2024, and Sting has pulled the curtains down on a phenomenal career, while Cody Rhodes is looking to "finish his story."

What's next for Sting after his in-ring retirement at AEW Revolution?

His days as a wrestler are over, but that doesn't mean Sting can't appear on AEW TV in another role.

During the post-show press conference at AEW Revolution, the 64-year-old addressed his future in All Elite Wrestling and admitted that Tony Khan wants him to stay on. However, Sting and the AEW boss haven't had deep talks about what the legend could do now that he is no longer an active performer.

Moreover, Sting admitted that he wasn't interested in being a manager or agent and couldn't think of ways to continue offering his services to AEW at this point. Still, they will soon have a backstage conversation about it:

"Well, Tony has mentioned me staying on board in some form or fashion. We haven't really worked anything out there yet, but I'm sure we'll have some kind of conversation, and I'm saying... You know, maybe? We'll see what happens." [From 48:00 onwards]

Sting bowed out with a victory and as champion in one of the most heartwrenching matches you'd ever see. AEW Revolution was a celebration of Sting's work and legacy in the business, and we can only hope a stint as a non-wrestling character awaits the fans.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!