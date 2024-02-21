Sting could receive unexpected help during his retirement match, says veteran (Exclusive)

A wrestling veteran believes Sting could receive some unexpected help during his retirement match.

Ever since Sting announced that he was retiring at AEW Revolution 2024, several veterans have given their take, and now Teddy Long is the latest to chip in on The Icon's retirement match. For months, who would be The Icon's final opponent was up in the air.

Fans were given a glimpse a couple of weeks ago when the Young Bucks interrupted a segment featuring The Icon and Darby Allin. This was made clearer when Darby and The Icon were mercilessly attacked by the Young Bucks after they won the AEW Tag Team Championship. To make matters worse, the Young Bucks attacked The Icon's sons, who were celebrating his big win in the ring.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long believes that The Icon's sons could get involved in his retirement match:

“And I was going back to what Bill said too, you know what I mean, you know. Here’s the other thing too. You got to remember the kids are still there, you know, they did attack those those those his sons. So, you can always involve them in the finish, when it’s time to go here, at the end there, so those kids could come in at the end there, and do something which maybe will make it make sense.” [3:43 - 4:00]

Bill Apter believes Sting could return for another match following AEW Revolution 2024

For the past several months, AEW has been busy advertising Revolution 2024 as The Icon's final match. Even Ric Flair was brought into AEW to be involved in the match. However, Bill Apter feels that this may not be his final match.

During the same podcast episode, Bill Apter stated that Tony Khan might be planning another match for him in the future:

"But keep in mind. They are saying it's Sting's retirement match, but something may come out of this match that might have Sting do a separate match on the next pay-per-view," said Bill Apter. (4:26 - 4:40)

Since this is Stinger's final, something special might be planned for the match.

What are your thoughts on The Icon's final match? Sound off in the comments section.

