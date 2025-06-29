Sting reunites with WWE Hall of Famer

AEW and WWE legend Sting has been spotted with one of his long-time colleagues and rivals. The latter, Kevin Nash, is a revered veteran of the sport himself.

Sting put a bow on his incredible in-ring career last year at AEW's Revolution pay-per-view, where he and his tag partner Darby Allin successfully defended their AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Young Bucks in a brutal and bloody tornado tag bout. The Icon has been retired from the squared circle since then, although he did make the save for Darby at All In : London 2024

Sting later disclosed that he had signed a new, multi-year licensing deal with AEW, and has been making appearances at various wrestling events, including those organised by the Tony Khan-led promotion, such as the one hosted this past December to celebrate tickets for All In : Texas going on-sale, not to mention fan conventions. The Franchise of WCW recently dropped an Instagram story from some event which captured him reuniting with WWE Hall of Famer, Kevin Nash.

Check out screenshots from Sting's IG story BELOW:

Sting and Kevin Nash reunite [Source: Sting's Instagram]

The erstwhile Diesel shares a long professional history with The Stinger. The two veterans have appeared together across a number of promotions - including WCW, TNA and even WWE - as both opponents and as allies.

WCW and WWE legend Sting could appear at AEW's upcoming stadium show

Sting has not been featured on AEW television for some time now. His protege, Darby Allin, has also been missing from programming since he was taken out by Jon Moxley and The Death Riders late last year. While The One True King is poised to defend his AEW World Title against Adam Page at All In : Texas, fans have been speculating that the face-painted star - now finished with his Mt. Everest climb - could appear on the upcoming stadium show to cost Mox his belt.

On a recent edition of Fightful Select's Weekly Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp suggested that Allin's mentor Sting could also return at All In 2025 to elevate the pay-per-view even further in the face of WWE counter-programming. Furthermore, the Hall of Famer resides in Texas, which also boosts the likelihood of his appearance at the event.

It remains to be seen whether Sting and Darby will help The Hangman unseat Jon Moxley at the Globe Life Field stadium next month.

