"Sting's final match", "Career vs Career" - WWE legend's cryptic tease about dream match has left fans excited on Twitter

Sting has had one of the most decorated careers in the history of pro wrestling, and at the age of 64, he is still going strong. But with retirement looming, a fellow AEW roster member has got social media excited at the thought of him being The Icon's final opponent.

The star in question is former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, who recently responded to a tweet that stated that he should be the final opponent for the WWE Hall of Famer.

One of the reasons that will make this dream match epic is that throughout their careers, both legendary wrestlers have never faced each other one-on-one, and according to their respective profiles on cagematch.net, they have never even shared the ring together.

Following Jericho's response, AEW fans have started to get excited at the prospect of the two legends battling it out one-on-one, with some simply wanting to see the match take place even if it isn't a retirement match.

JamesShady @sheadyjames @IAmJericho Stings final match... not so much. Should a match between you two happen? Absolutely. @IAmJericho Stings final match... not so much. Should a match between you two happen? Absolutely.

DaSiMo @DaSiMo1123 @IAmJericho Chris could come out in the Surfer Sting paint to get in his head, only for Sting to come out dressed as The Pain Maker. @IAmJericho Chris could come out in the Surfer Sting paint to get in his head, only for Sting to come out dressed as The Pain Maker.

Jonathan @VideoGaming4U @IAmJericho That would be an amazing end to Sting final match in wrestling. @IAmJericho That would be an amazing end to Sting final match in wrestling. https://t.co/CgcXPFFlMN

Shane (The Action Nerd) Loggains @LoggainsShane @IAmJericho This would be an epic match. Two legends of the sport going head to head. It would be worth a pay per view @IAmJericho This would be an epic match. Two legends of the sport going head to head. It would be worth a pay per view

Sting recently took part in another huge retirement match

In a career that has spanned five decades, it won't surprise that Sting has made his fair share of friends and enemies over the years, both in the United States and internationally.

One man who started off as an enemy but has since turned into one of Sting's closest friends is Keiji Muto. Throughout the first few months of 2023, Muto has been on a retirement tour. The Icon was also a part of the tour.

Wrestling Observer @WONF4W Keiji Muto wrestles final match as The Great Muta at Great Muta Final Bye-Bye dlvr.it/ShG6vr Keiji Muto wrestles final match as The Great Muta at Great Muta Final Bye-Bye dlvr.it/ShG6vr https://t.co/vZY1gHUkTr

On January 22nd, 2023, Keiji Muto wrestled his final match under his alter-ego, The Great Muta. It was a trios bout in which Muta teamed up with Sting and Darby Allin during a Pro Wrestling NOAH event called the "Great Muta Final Bye-Bye."

The all-star team defeated former WWE Superstar Hakushi, NOAH legend Naomichi Marufuji and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Akira. Keiji Muto eventually retired in February after his final pro-wrestling match in the Tokyo Dome against NJPW star Tetsuya Naito.

Do you think The Icon will retire this year? Let us know in the comments section below!

Poll : 0 votes