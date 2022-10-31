The wrestling world erupted after a potential opponent for AEW wrestler Sting was suggested on Twitter. The opponent is none other than former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho.

Both Jericho and Sting have had illustrious careers in the world of professional wrestling. Both have wrestled in several promotions, including WCW, WWE, and New Japan Pro Wrestling. Both stars are now active members of the AEW roster. Both the stars have had decades of wrestling experience but are yet to have the opportunity to wrestle against each other.

AEW's official Twitter account asked the fans what their dream match would be. One fan shared the idea of having The Icon Sting wrestle the Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho. The idea also caught the eye of The Ocho as he retweeted it as well.

You can check out the tweet and some reactions below:

Members of the wrestling world strongly believed that this match would steal the show wherever it took place.

Fans also shared their dismay at why this match never happened in all these years.

Austin @MachoKing23 @AEWonTV @Sting @IAmJericho Crazy to think that how long each guy's career has been yet they've never even been in the ring with each other on tv. Unless I'm forgetting something. @AEWonTV @Sting @IAmJericho Crazy to think that how long each guy's career has been yet they've never even been in the ring with each other on tv. Unless I'm forgetting something.

Some people, although were upset that the match never happened, but wished that it would happen some time soon. They even predicted how it would happen.

Peter Bahi @PeterBahi27 @MachoKing23 @IAmJericho @AEWonTV @Sting It's so odd this match has never happened. Best way for it to happen is Sting's last match, before returning to WWE and having a final match, and then almost closing his career out where it all began in the NWA, until @HeyHeyItsConrad calls and has a Sting's Last Match Last Match @MachoKing23 @IAmJericho @AEWonTV @Sting It's so odd this match has never happened. Best way for it to happen is Sting's last match, before returning to WWE and having a final match, and then almost closing his career out where it all began in the NWA, until @HeyHeyItsConrad calls and has a Sting's Last Match Last Match

. @feltner_ @MachoKing23 @IAmJericho @AEWonTV @Sting I feel like I’m the only one out there that wants Sting to have one more run at a world title. He doesn’t even have to win. Just build it up as an underdog simple as “do I have one more left in me?” Only for hun to come up short and have one final farewell the way he deserves. @MachoKing23 @IAmJericho @AEWonTV @Sting I feel like I’m the only one out there that wants Sting to have one more run at a world title. He doesn’t even have to win. Just build it up as an underdog simple as “do I have one more left in me?” Only for hun to come up short and have one final farewell the way he deserves.

Fans were also a bit skeptical about how this match would turn out in this day and age.

One person believed that now, since Chris Jericho retweeted the tweet, the match is going to happen in the near future.

Sting is set to wrestle in Japan for the first time in over two decades

One of the greatest legends in pro wrestling and one of the biggest rivals of The Icon, The Great Muta is set to retire on the 22nd of January next year. The former WCW World Champion is set to be part of the retirement tour as well.

Sting had earlier mentioned that he wants his tag team partner Darby Allin to be with him when he is in the ring with The Great Muta in Japan.

Pro Wrestling NOAH Global @noahglobal This year the Great Muta has appeared in NOAH, AEW and NJPW!



Great Muta will RETIRE on 22 January at Yokohama Arena!



🦂 STING will take part in the match & wrestle in Japan for the 1st time since 1996!



#noah_ghc

#byebyeMUTA This year the Great Muta has appeared in NOAH, AEW and NJPW!Great Muta will RETIRE on 22 January at Yokohama Arena!🦂 STING will take part in the match & wrestle in Japan for the 1st time since 1996! 😈 This year the Great Muta has appeared in NOAH, AEW and NJPW!Great Muta will RETIRE on 22 January at Yokohama Arena!🦂 STING will take part in the match & wrestle in Japan for the 1st time since 1996!#noah_ghc#byebyeMUTA https://t.co/0tXXvJJf0y

Not just the WWE Hall of Famer, but current WWE Superstar and former Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura will wrestle Muta on January first.

