Create

Wrestling fans explode to the remote possibility of a blockbuster dream match between AEW's Sting and WWE legend

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Oct 31, 2022 05:55 PM IST
Sting
WWE Hall of Famer - The Icon Sting

The wrestling world erupted after a potential opponent for AEW wrestler Sting was suggested on Twitter. The opponent is none other than former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho.

Both Jericho and Sting have had illustrious careers in the world of professional wrestling. Both have wrestled in several promotions, including WCW, WWE, and New Japan Pro Wrestling. Both stars are now active members of the AEW roster. Both the stars have had decades of wrestling experience but are yet to have the opportunity to wrestle against each other.

AEW's official Twitter account asked the fans what their dream match would be. One fan shared the idea of having The Icon Sting wrestle the Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho. The idea also caught the eye of The Ocho as he retweeted it as well.

You can check out the tweet and some reactions below:

@AEWonTV @Sting vs @IAmJericho in any form. Hell, even them just interacting with each other in-ring would be awesome. https://t.co/t3bGZhMyi6

Members of the wrestling world strongly believed that this match would steal the show wherever it took place.

Painmaker @IAmJericho vs Joker @Sting would make one hell of a main event. twitter.com/machoking23/st…
Banger! This match will be Banger. I believe if booked properly, Sting will give every last ounce of strength he has to make this match great against Painmaker Chris Jericho #AEW #WrestlingTwitter #IWF #AEWDynamite twitter.com/MachoKing23/st…
@MachoKing23 @IAmJericho @AEWonTV @Sting Okay this is now my #1 wanted Sting match.

Fans also shared their dismay at why this match never happened in all these years.

@AEWonTV @Sting @IAmJericho Crazy to think that how long each guy's career has been yet they've never even been in the ring with each other on tv. Unless I'm forgetting something.

Some people, although were upset that the match never happened, but wished that it would happen some time soon. They even predicted how it would happen.

@MachoKing23 @IAmJericho @AEWonTV @Sting It's so odd this match has never happened. Best way for it to happen is Sting's last match, before returning to WWE and having a final match, and then almost closing his career out where it all began in the NWA, until @HeyHeyItsConrad calls and has a Sting's Last Match Last Match
@MachoKing23 @IAmJericho @AEWonTV @Sting YES PLEASE
@MachoKing23 @IAmJericho @AEWonTV @Sting I feel like I’m the only one out there that wants Sting to have one more run at a world title. He doesn’t even have to win. Just build it up as an underdog simple as “do I have one more left in me?” Only for hun to come up short and have one final farewell the way he deserves.
@MachoKing23 @AEWonTV @Sting @IAmJericho NEED Sting & Darby v Jericho & Sammy/Garcia ASAP
@MachoKing23 @AEWonTV @Sting @IAmJericho Please Sir Make It Happen 🙏

Fans were also a bit skeptical about how this match would turn out in this day and age.

@TusharDeo04 It would've been great a decade ago. Today, it won't deliver on the level it once had the potential to 🔥
@ishanwrestling I guess than cinematic match is the last option.

One person believed that now, since Chris Jericho retweeted the tweet, the match is going to happen in the near future.

@MachoKing23 @IAmJericho @AEWonTV @Sting Sting vs Jericho program confirmed 🤯

Sting is set to wrestle in Japan for the first time in over two decades

One of the greatest legends in pro wrestling and one of the biggest rivals of The Icon, The Great Muta is set to retire on the 22nd of January next year. The former WCW World Champion is set to be part of the retirement tour as well.

Sting had earlier mentioned that he wants his tag team partner Darby Allin to be with him when he is in the ring with The Great Muta in Japan.

😈 This year the Great Muta has appeared in NOAH, AEW and NJPW!Great Muta will RETIRE on 22 January at Yokohama Arena!🦂 STING will take part in the match & wrestle in Japan for the 1st time since 1996!#noah_ghc#byebyeMUTA https://t.co/0tXXvJJf0y

Not just the WWE Hall of Famer, but current WWE Superstar and former Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura will wrestle Muta on January first.

Would you like to see Chris Jericho and The Icon wrestle against each other? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Quick Links

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...