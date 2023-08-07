Sting spotted with 5-time WWE Champion during SummerSlam weekend [Photo]

AEW star Sting has been out of action for quite some time now and seems to be having fun, as he recently met a WWE Hall of Famer. The star in question is Bret Hart.

There is no denying that Sting could be considered one of the greatest of all time in pro wrestling. As a matter of fact, he has done it all, winning world titles on major promotions, and it is hard to believe that The Icon is still going strong even in his 60s.

During his current run in AEW, he has mostly acted as the mentor to Darby Allin but has also been an active competitor.

The former WCW Champion has recently been out of action after seemingly suffering an injury a few months ago.

The legend seems to be enjoying his time off. The Icon was spotted with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart. The two legends shared the squared circle back in the 1990s during their time in WCW.

The two WWE Hall of Famers shared a moment with each other during Wrestlecon, and the snapshot is going viral all over the internet.

Sting is unlikely to return to AEW soon

After his match at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Sting was last seen in action in a Tornado Tag Team match alongside Darby Allin against Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara. During the match, The Icon performed a dangerous spot where he jumped on Guevara from a ladder on a pile of tables.

After the show went off the air, The Vigilante came out to reveal that he suffered an injury while performing the table spot. He told the crowd that he had a loose tooth following the spot and might need some stitches on his lips as well.

There has been a lack of updates on Sting and whether the star will return to the ring soon. Fans would hope that they will be able to see the legend in action once again, but that may not be the case anytime soon. It was recently revealed that The Icon's AEW contract will be up this year and that a renewal has not yet been signed.

It has been widely speculated that the legend will retire once his contract is over.

Could this be the end of Sting's wrestling career? Let us know in the comments section below.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here