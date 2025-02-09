Sting took a massive risk after becoming famous, discloses WWE veteran (Exclusive)

WWE legend Sting hardly needs an introduction, but many may be unaware of a certain detail from his earlier days. A veteran recently revealed why he holds a different level of respect for The Icon, which goes back to their time together in TNA IMPACT.

Sting had a brief stint in TNA IMPACT during the early 2010s, where he adopted the persona of Heath Ledger's Joker. This gimmick was apparently pitched by Vince Russo, who did not quite expect Sting to accept the proposition. However, The Icon incorporated the character into his run and made it his own.

While speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE head writer stated:

"When I presented him with Joker Sting, bro, he could have said no. Like he already was an icon and a legend. But the fact that he said yes, and then invested in it, and when I was like, that's a freaking pro. Because, like, at 60 years old or 50, whatever he was at the time, the dude was still challenging himself. I love performers like that man." [1:13 onwards]

An AEW star recently talked about canceled plans with ex-WWE star Sting

According to Danhausen, a team between him and Darby Allin & Sting was a possibility at one point.

However, the plans seemingly never came to fruition. In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, he stated he wanted to work with several other names, and Sting was among them:

“I really, really wish I could have teamed with Darby and Sting. It almost happened. I think there was, like, a hint of it, and then it just didn’t.”

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Danhausen in AEW.

