Sting tweets out tribute to CM Punk and Darby Allin

Sting is currently enjoying his time in AEW as the manager/mentor of Darby Allin. CM Punk may have beaten Darby Allin at All Out, but both men earned The Stinger's respect.

After the match was over, Sting came down to the ring and shook hands with CM Punk. During the AEW All Out media scrum, Punk revealed that the handshake was not planned and was an organic moment. He said:

“It feels like there’s something there and there’s real organic moments here. Like him coming out and shaking my hand. We didn’t talk about that. That wasn’t a planned thing. He came out and he did it. Before I shook his hand, I looked at him and I was like, ‘This means something to a kid like me,’ and he said, ‘It means something to me too, you know?’ That’s, that’s wild to me. That’s the playground we have here, where we could do all the stuff that you didn’t ever think was possible.”

CM Punk has always admired Sting and was thrilled to see him working in AEW.

CM Punk said that Sting was the heart and soul of WCW

March 26, 2001. Sting wrestles the last ever match on WCW Nitro against Ric Flair.



20 years later Sting returns to TNT to face 2.0.



CM Punk, as a guest on Oral Sessions with Renée Paquette, said that his admiration for Sting has always been there and he felt that he was never given his due as a 'top guy.' He said:

"I don't know if he ever was positioned as the 'Top Guy' but I believe he was the heart and soul of WCW, especially towards the end. I mean, dude was on the first Nitro, dude was on the last Nitro and he's been in main events with Ric Flair, he's worked everybody. He's been around for so long, I just don't think he gets the credit for that."

There is truth in how Sting was in WCW in more ways than one. He was there till the company folded. With Sting's role in AEW evolving, it'll be interesting to see what the future holds for him.

