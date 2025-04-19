Stone Cold Steve Austin namedrops current AEW name in Hall of Fame speech

Stone Cold Steve Austin is undoubtedly one of the greatest professional wrestlers ever. Throughout his career, he was involved in numerous matches and storylines.

Ad

However, according to many fans, in his WrestleMania 13 showdown with Bret Hart, he gave the performance of a lifetime. This match is highly acclaimed, and this year it was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame under the newly formed 'Immortal Moment' section.

Interestingly, during Steve Austin's speech, he namedropped current AEW commentator Jim Ross. Ross, Jerry Lawler, and Vince McMahon were the commentators in the above match, and their contributions played a huge role in elevating it. The Texas Rattlesnake thanked all three names, and called the AEW personality and Lawler 'two of the best to ever do it'.

Ad

Trending

"Jim Ross and Jim Lawler, two of the best to ever do it. You saw the match. You felt what me and Bret were doing. It was personal. It was real. And with those three guys on commentary. They laid down the soundtrack to back up every single thing and it was the combination of that crowd, the story and everything coming together," said Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Ad

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

Ad

Austin's last ever match took place at WrestleMania 38, where he defeated Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match.

If you use the quote from this piece, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More