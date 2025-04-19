  • home icon
  • Stone Cold Steve Austin namedrops current AEW name in Hall of Fame speech

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Apr 19, 2025 07:42 GMT
Stone Cold Steve Austin mentioned an AEW personality in the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. (Image via WWE.com)
Stone Cold Steve Austin is undoubtedly one of the greatest professional wrestlers ever. Throughout his career, he was involved in numerous matches and storylines.

However, according to many fans, in his WrestleMania 13 showdown with Bret Hart, he gave the performance of a lifetime. This match is highly acclaimed, and this year it was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame under the newly formed 'Immortal Moment' section.

Interestingly, during Steve Austin's speech, he namedropped current AEW commentator Jim Ross. Ross, Jerry Lawler, and Vince McMahon were the commentators in the above match, and their contributions played a huge role in elevating it. The Texas Rattlesnake thanked all three names, and called the AEW personality and Lawler 'two of the best to ever do it'.

"Jim Ross and Jim Lawler, two of the best to ever do it. You saw the match. You felt what me and Bret were doing. It was personal. It was real. And with those three guys on commentary. They laid down the soundtrack to back up every single thing and it was the combination of that crowd, the story and everything coming together," said Stone Cold Steve Austin.
Austin's last ever match took place at WrestleMania 38, where he defeated Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match.

If you use the quote from this piece, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Debangshu Nath
