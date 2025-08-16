"Stop Being a Coward," "Should be Mask vs Hair"- Fans Erupt After MJF's match with Huge Stipulation Announced

MJF will be colliding with a lucha libre legend in a championship bout with a major stipulation the following month. Wrestling fans have now shared their reactions to the bout in question, in which The Wolf of Wrestling is scheduled to take on Mistico.After unseating Averno for the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship at the start of this month, Maxwell Jacob Friedman mounted his first defense of the belt this past Friday at CMLL Viernes Espectacular, defeating Zandokan Jr. in under fourteen minutes. After the bout, MJF called out Mistico, whom the self-proclaimed &quot;generational talent&quot; has been feuding with for the past several months.After initially refusing to battle the CMLL legend in a stipulation championship match with his hair on the line, Friedman eventually agreed to defend his CMLL World Championship against Mistico in a Title vs Mask match at the promotion's upcoming 92nd Aniversario show. He furthermore proceeded to ambush The Prince of Silver and Gold, unmask him yet again, and plant him with a Tombstone Piledriver.Fans flocked to X/Twitter to share their reactions to the massive announcement regarding the imminent showdown between MJF and Mistico. A number of users threw shade at The Salt of the Earth for dodging a Hair vs Mask stipulation against the veteran luchador. Others argued that the match would have been a suitable addition to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025. One fan voiced the claim that All Elite Wrestling had been utilizing the erstwhile Sin Cara better than WWE had during his tenure there. Another even drew a parallel between MJF assaulting Mistico while sporting his mask to WWE's El Grande Americano.Felipe @FelipeOfTheYearLINKstop being a coward and put your hair on the line @The_MJFOscar Sanchez @pottertakerLINKShould be Mask vs hair… 🤨Flip💪🏾🇯🇲🇯🇲 @Flip_3xxLINKAew doing way more with him than wwe ever didGeo🐝 @GeoDude99LINKAEW’s El Grande Americano😭🙏🏽World of PinkEye @_UselessSequelsLINKKinda wish. They did this at Forbidden Door and saved the title match for All OutKelemiti @KelemitiLINKMJF has an Undertaker WrestleMania streak of attacking MísticoIt remains to be seen whether Friedman will be able to unmask Mistico for good next month.MJF has a shot at the AEW World Title this monthThis week on AEW Dynamite, Maxwell Jacob Friedman exchanged words with Adam Page, who accused the latter of being a coward for refusing to cash in his All In : Texas Casino Gauntlet Contract for the AEW World Championship at Forbidden Door 2025. The Cowboy's taunts seemingly were enough to goad Friedman into executing his contract at the PPV, thus making their match official.MJF and Hangman Page are on a collision course set for Forbidden Door [Image Credits: AEW's YouTube channel]In the closing moments of the episode, Friedman viciously attacked The Hangman in the parking lot. It remains to be seen how the so-called &quot;Main Character&quot; of AEW will retaliate against The Devil on All Elite television.