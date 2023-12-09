"Stop talking!" - Andrade El Idolo sends a fiery message amid rumors of AEW exit

AEW star Andrade El Idolo is heavily rumored to be leaving All Elite Wrestling after the announcement of his CMLL return. This has led to further speculation that El Idolo could be heading back to the WWE however, Andrade has finally responded to the situation.

Andrade El Idolo signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2021 and made his debut on the June 4, 2021, episode of Dynamite alongside his manager, Jose the assistant. The former NXT star's run in All Elite Wrestling has been underwhelming however, that did not stop him from having quality matches in the company.

El Idolo recently took to Twitter to respond to the ongoing speculations about Andrade's future:

"Stop talking! I am happy that I almost returned to CMLL,it is where I started my career and it opened the doors for me to be able to work in many companies NJPW, WWE AAA AEW good COMPANIES that you know as INDY but I understand that all fans defend their company. #TakingElidolo"

Expand Tweet

Andrade could leave AEW and return to WWE

AEW star Andrade El Idolo could be the next major name to jump from All Elite Wrestling and make his WWE return.

Andrade made his All Elite Wrestling debut back in 2021 and has competed in incredible matches in the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, many believe that his run in the company has been underwhelming.

Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Andrade is heading back to the Mexican promotion, CMLL. Meltzer further reported that El Idolo's contract with All Elite Wrestling could be up soon and we may see him back in the WWE.

"And his deal is coming up relatively soon, unless it's extended or something because of time off for injuries or whatever, but he thinks that his deal's up pretty soon. So he wanted to go back (to CMLL) in case he ends up going to WWE. He's not made a decision on what he's doing next, he's not signed a new deal. But if he does go to WWE, he knows he can't go back to Arena Mexico. (His AEW deal is up) he believes relatively soon. My impression is that it's up relatively soon." [8:00-9:06]

Do you want to see Andrade return to WWE? Let us know in the comments below.