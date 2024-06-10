"Stupid a** tree" - Popular name takes massive shot at Chris Jericho's stable; says he has no interest in competing against rising AEW star

A popular name recently took a massive shot at a heel stable from AEW. The star claimed that he had no interest in competing against Bryan Keith, who is currently a member of Chris Jericho's The Learning Tree. The popular name in question is Jeff Cobb, who is the reigning NJPW World Television Champion.

Given that the AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door is just around the corner, the United Empire member recently issued an open challenge for his TV Title. This fueled speculation that Jeff Cobb would be competing at Forbidden Door. However, the 41-year-old recently clarified that it was not confirmed whether he would compete at the upcoming pay-per-view since no one had answered his open challenge yet. A fan suggested that the NJPW star should face The Learning Tree's Bryan Keith.

Trending

Cobb responded by stating that he had no interest in wrestling under a learning tree.

"I ain’t wrestling under no stupid a** tree. I’ll chop that b***h down and make a sweet new surfboard," he wrote.

New Champs in WWE! More RIGHT HERE

Expand Tweet

Adam Copeland opens up on Chris Jericho's current run in AEW

Veteran wrestler Chris Jericho has faced severe pushback from fans in recent months. Fans have regularly booed the current FTW Champion in the arena and have called for him to take a break from television.

Despite the criticism, Y2J continues to push the envelope and is currently leading The Learning Tree faction. The legendary star has already added Big Bill and Bryan Keith to the heel faction.

During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Adam Copeland was all praise for Jericho's ability to reinvent himself over the years.

"Right now, I’m watching [Chris] Jericho, and man, he’s so much fun to watch. He’s recreated himself again. He’s leaned into what the naysayers have said, and he took it and ran, and now he’s bringing Bryan Keith and Big Bill with him. He’s the perfect person to bring those two guys along and get them the spotlight," Copeland said.

It will be interesting to see if Chris Jericho adds more AEW stars to The Learning Tree.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback