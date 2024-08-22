Sudden brawl takes place just days before AEW All In

A massive brawl took place on AEW Dynamite mere days before All In 2024. The names involved are MJF and Will Ospreay.

The Salt of the Earth defeated Will Ospreay for the International Championship on Dynamite 250 in an hour-long match with the help of his Diamond ring. He then rechristened the title the American Championship and also became the self-proclaimed American Hero. However, as the champion won the title unfairly, Ospreay got his rematch with the latter at All In London.

For weeks, MJF has been mocking Will Ospreay and his country. He's also teased hitting the former International Champion's Tiger Driver '91 maneuver several times, a move which has caused trouble for Bryan Danielson. Ospreay hasn't hit the move in months, as he considers it career-threatening.

On today's edition of AEW Dynamite held in Cardiff, Ospreay got a warm welcome on his home turf while the American Champion was booed heavily. After a heated exchange on the mic, MJF got personal and talked about Ospreay's girlfriend, Alex Windsor. A furious Ospreay then attacked the champion. However, Maxwell got the upper hand in the brawl and almost hit the Tiger Driver on Will before security stopped him.

It will be interesting to see if Will Ospreay wins the title in his home country at AEW All In.

