Suge D (Pineapple Pete) on differences between AEW and WWE

Suge D (Pineapple Pete) is one of the very few people who got to work in both WWE and AEW within the space of a year.

The former AEW enhancement talent became famous after Chris Jericho christened him as "Pineapple Pete". He then surprised the wrestling world by making a brief appearance as an extra on RAW Underground last month.

You say "independent" like it's a bad thing. — SUGE D as Pineapple Pete🍍™️ (@SugarDunkerton) October 5, 2020

Suge D recently gave an exclusive interview to Wrestling Inc, where he discussed a lot of topics that included the differences between AEW and WWE.

The indie wrestling star, who had previously appeared for a WWE Tryout, said that a lot had changed since he last appeared for the company. He also noted that the way how the people backstage treated the extras had gotten "a little bit more chill:"

"I haven't been back to WWE since some time, so they definitely loosened up on some stuff since returning. It's just one of those cases where I'm looking at it and the atmosphere is just a little bit more, it's hectic, don't get me wrong. There's always something going on, but it's gotten a little bit more chill and just the way that their dealings with extras and all that other stuff like that, just chill man.

"Before, it kind of used to be one of those things where it was like don't talk to anybody, just stay off in this little corner over here and everything like that, but now, everything is easy. You just be where you're supposed to be. Of course, you show up in your suit, all the other good stuff like that."

Suge D says working environment at AEW is more "casual"

Later on in the interview, Suge D then drew comparisons to WWE and AEW's working environment. While Suge D clarified that both WWE and AEW are major corporate promotions and are different from the independent scene, he stated that AEW has a more "casual" approach:

"AEW is just casual. They do the thing [where] it's just a bunch of dudes getting together to make some wrestling. At the end of the day, it's all corporate wrestling though, so I don't think anybody should get it twisted that it's like, 'oh my god, it's just so much more chill over on this side.' It's chill, but it's still a TV wrestling product. So there's still stuff that goes on that's high pressure, and it's the same thing over with that other side."

Advertisement

.@SugarDunkerton showing how cunning he can be against @TheKipSabian.

Watch #AEWDark NOW via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2U1XM8. pic.twitter.com/oKVUQc8kvw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 24, 2020

Suge D added that at the end of the day, it is a little bit hectic for WWE since they have been doing this for much longer than AEW and have more people to answer to.