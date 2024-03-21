Summer Rae wants a former AEW champion to put her through a table; gets a response

Former WWE Diva Summer Rae (Danielle Moinet) recently asked a former AEW TBS Champion to put her through a table. Kris Statlander has now taken to Twitter to respond to the veteran.

Statlander was in action on the latest episode of Rampage. She teamed up with Willow Nightingale to take on the team of current TBS Champion Julia Hart and Skye Blue in a Street Fight. Despite ending up on the losing side, the 28-year-old and Nightingale put on a remarkable show for the audience.

Both women received much praise for their performances from fans online. Meanwhile, Summer Rae had an unusual request for the former AEW TBS Champion. On Twitter, Ray asked Statlander to put her through a table with a Death Valley Driver (DVD).

"I wanna take a DVD thru a table by @callmekrisstat," she wrote.

Kris Statlander responded to the former WWE star's post by sharing a Smirking Face emoji.

Kris Statlander wants the AEW women's division to get more time

It can't be denied that Kris Statlander is one of the best female performers in AEW today. She recently spoke about the company's star-studded women's division and how it can improve.

On the Ring The Belle podcast, Statlander expressed her desire to see female performers receive more air time on television and at major shows.

"I think there's always going to be a desire for more. I think everyone is always left wanting more and wondering what could happen if we were given more. I do wish that we could get more time because I do feel if we're given time, with the right people, we're gonna put on a show that no one's ever gonna forget." [H/T Yahoo]

Statlander has recently combined forces with Willow Nightingale on weekly television, and their future as a duo seems promising.

Are you satisfied with Kris Statlander's current role in the Tony Khan-led promotion? Sound off using the discuss button.

