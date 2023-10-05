"Sure, if I'm free" - 7-time WWE champion teases AEW debut at Full Gear

With WrestleDream in the rear-view mirror, AEW is looking towards its next pay-per-view event, Full Gear. The November 18th show is bound to get fans excited, but the night could be made even bigger with the inclusion of this former WWE star.

Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) has been on the shelf for several months after sustaining an injury in a match with Willow Nightingale. Ever since leaving WWE Moné has been linked with AEW, but those links and rumors have not yet come to fruition.

In addition to her seven singles titles in WWE, she is also a three-time Women's Tag Team Champion, making her one of the most decorated female performers in recent memory and an obvious target for Tony Khan to try to secure the signature of.

She was recently asked about possibly making an appearance at Full Gear, to which she said the following:

"When is that? I don't know, I've gotta ask my friend. [...] Sure, if I'm free. I gotta see. I gotta check the schedule. I know we're really busy. We're doing a lot of things. Traveling lot."

This coy response from Moné was enough to get fans speculating about her seemingly imminent debut in the promotion.

She has previously appeared on AEW programming, but never in an official capacity. However, it looks like only a matter of time before this changes.

Mercedes Moné healed up for AEW debut?

Another element that points toward Mercedes Moné making her AEW debut soon, is the fact that she is no longer sporting the walking boot she was confined to following her injury.

According to reports, the reason why she was spotted only in the crowd at All In was because of the protective brace, but she was recently seen without it on. This is a clear indication that her recovery process is heading in the right direction.

There is still no official word on when The CEO will be 100% ready and cleared for action, but it seems as though this may happen sooner rather than later.